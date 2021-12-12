Win Probability 55%
|BUF
|TB
TB 55%
BUF
24
TB
27
1st & 10 at TB 15
(:40) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Knox [S.Barrett].
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BUF452
- 414TB
Turnovers
- BUF1
- 0TB
Possession28:2930:51BUFTB
1st Downs
- BUF27
- 23TB
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Tampa, FL
75°
- Line: TB -3.0
- Over/Under: 53.0
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bills
|0
|3
|7
|14
|24
|Buccaneers
|7
|17
|0
|3
|27
|first Quarter
|BUF
|TB
TD
8:13
Leonard Fournette 47 Yard Rush, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.
5 plays, 67 yards, 1:42
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|BUF
|TB
FG
13:40
Ryan Succop Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
15 plays, 80 yards, 6:43
|0
|10
FG
9:31
Tyler Bass Made 21 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 72 yards, 4:08
|3
|10
TD
7:11
Mike Evans Pass From Tom Brady for 13 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.
7 plays, 75 yards, 2:17
|3
|17
TD
1:29
Tom Brady 1 Yard Rush, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.
10 plays, 72 yards, 2:43
|3
|24
|third Quarter
|BUF
|TB
TD
7:34
Josh Allen 18 Yard Rush Tyler Bass Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 81 yards, 3:40
|10
|24
|fourth Quarter
|BUF
|TB
FG
11:24
Ryan Succop Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
11 plays, 84 yards, 5:51
|10
|27
TD
9:07
Dawson Knox Pass From Josh Allen for 15 Yrds, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-M.Haack.
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:13
|17
|27
TD
4:53
Gabriel Davis Pass From Josh Allen for 4 Yrds, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-M.Haack.
9 plays, 46 yards, 3:15
|24
|27
Latest NFL
NFL
The Bills made an error not going for 2 when down 4 points after scoring a touchdown with 4:53 left, according to ESPN's win probability model. WP go for 2: 25.4% WP PAT: 23.3% Why go for 2 down 4? It's like finding out the result of overtime now. If you're down 3, on 4th down on your final possession you will kick a FG to tie the game. You may win or lose in OT. If you went for 2 before, you know whether you should kick a FG (to win) or go for it because you are down 4 and need a TD.
2021 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|350
|200
|Buffalo
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|336
|196
|Miami
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|254
|288
|New York
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|226
|397
2021 NFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|377
|270
|Atlanta
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|245
|353
|New Orleans
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|304
|285
|Carolina
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|257
|282
NFL News
Broncos honor Demaryius Thomas with 38-10 rout of the Lions
— The Denver Broncos honored the memory of Demaryius Thomas with tributes, decals and a 38-10 walloping of the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Broncos open the game with 10 men on the field in tribute to Demaryius Thomas
The Denver Broncos line up on the opening drive with 10 men on the field in tribute to Demaryius Thomas.
Urban Meyer denies Jacksonville Jaguars reports: 'If there is a source, that source is unemployed'
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer on Sunday denied that he and receiver Marvin Jones had a screaming match and that he called his assistant coaches losers, and said anyone leaking information risks losing their job.
Herbert's stellar three-TD performance leads Chargers to dominant win
Justin Herbert becomes the first NFL player to throw 30 touchdowns in each of his first two seasons as the Chargers steamroll the Giants.
Herbert's third TD pass of the game goes to Cook
Justin Herbert finds Jared Cook in the back of the end zone to give the Chargers a huge lead.
Herbert makes throw of the year on incredible 59-yard TD pass
Justin Herbert airs out an unbelievable 59-yard pass to Jalen Guyton to put the Chargers up big before the half.