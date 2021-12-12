The Bills made an error not going for 2 when down 4 points after scoring a touchdown with 4:53 left, according to ESPN's win probability model. WP go for 2: 25.4% WP PAT: 23.3% Why go for 2 down 4? It's like finding out the result of overtime now. If you're down 3, on 4th down on your final possession you will kick a FG to tie the game. You may win or lose in OT. If you went for 2 before, you know whether you should kick a FG (to win) or go for it because you are down 4 and need a TD.