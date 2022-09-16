Win Probability 97.7%
|LAC
|KC
KC 97.7%
LAC
17
KC
24
2nd & 9 at LAC 17
(3:36) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LAC328
- 316KC
Turnovers
- LAC1
- 0KC
Possession24:5631:28LACKC
1st Downs
- LAC18
- 15KC
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Kansas City, MO
72°
- Line: KC -4.0
- Over/Under: 52.5
|PRIME VIDEO
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Chargers
|3
|7
|7
|0
|17
|Chiefs
|0
|7
|7
|10
|24
|first Quarter
|LAC
|KC
FG
5:58
Dustin Hopkins Made 31 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 67 yards, 4:41
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|LAC
|KC
TD
14:57
Zander Horvath Pass From Justin Herbert for 1 Yd Dustin Hopkins Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 58 yards, 3:50
|10
|0
TD
11:38
Jerick McKinnon Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 9 Yds, M.Ammendola extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:19
|10
|7
|third Quarter
|LAC
|KC
TD
9:52
Mike Williams Pass From Justin Herbert for 15 Yds, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-J.Scott.
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:08
|17
|7
TD
7:22
Justin Watson Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 41 Yds, M.Ammendola extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
7 plays, 75 yards, 2:30
|17
|14
|fourth Quarter
|LAC
|KC
FG
14:58
Matt Ammendola Made 19 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 35 yards, 4:01
|17
|17
TD
10:29
Jaylen Watson 99 Yd Interception Return, M.Ammendola extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
8 plays, 57 yards, 4:29
|17
|24
2022 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|19
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|44
|21
|Las Vegas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|19
|24
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
