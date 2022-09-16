Win Probability 97.7%

LAC
KC
KC 97.7%

LAC

17

KC

24

2nd & 9 at LAC 17

(3:36) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.

According to ESPN Analytics

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • LAC328
    • 316KC

  • Turnovers

    • LAC1
    • 0KC

  • Possession

    LACKC
    24:5631:28

  • 1st Downs

    • LAC18
    • 15KC

Game Information

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Coverage: PRIME VIDEO
Capacity: 72,936
Down:2nd & 9
Ball on:LAC 17
Drive:3 plays, 68 yds3 plays, 68 yards, 0:19
LAC KC 50 20 20 LAC KC 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 98.1
Timeout #1 by LAC at 03:36.
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

PRIME VIDEO1234T
Chargers377017
Chiefs0771024
first QuarterLACKC
FG
5:58
Dustin Hopkins Made 31 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 67 yards, 4:41
30
second QuarterLACKC
TD
14:57
Zander Horvath Pass From Justin Herbert for 1 Yd Dustin Hopkins Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 58 yards, 3:50
100
TD
11:38
Jerick McKinnon Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 9 Yds, M.Ammendola extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:19
107
third QuarterLACKC
TD
9:52
Mike Williams Pass From Justin Herbert for 15 Yds, D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Harris, Holder-J.Scott.
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:08
177
TD
7:22
Justin Watson Pass From Patrick Mahomes for 41 Yds, M.Ammendola extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
7 plays, 75 yards, 2:30
1714
fourth QuarterLACKC
FG
14:58
Matt Ammendola Made 19 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 35 yards, 4:01
1717
TD
10:29
Jaylen Watson 99 Yd Interception Return, M.Ammendola extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.
8 plays, 57 yards, 4:29
1724
Data is currently unavailable.