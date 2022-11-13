Win ProbabilityTIE

DAL
GB

DAL

28

GB

28

END QUARTER 4

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • DAL421
    • 368GB

  • Turnovers

    • DAL2
    • 2GB

  • Possession

    DALGB
    32:4630:50

  • 1st Downs

    • DAL24
    • 18GB

Game Information

Lambeau Field

Coverage: FOX
Capacity: 81,041
Down:4th & 3
Ball on:GB 35
Drive:8 plays, 40 yds8 plays, 40 yards, 3:36
DAL GB 50 20 20 DAL GB 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 3 at GB 35
(6:24) (Shotgun) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb (J.Alexander).

CeeDee LambDAL, WR, #88

11REC
150YDS
2TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234OTT
Cowboys014140028
Packers014014028
second QuarterDALGB
TD
9:52
CeeDee Lamb Pass From Dak Prescott for 3 Yds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Anger.
17 plays, 83 yards, 8:21
70
TD
4:54
Christian Watson Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 58 Yds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Coco, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
3 plays, 67 yards, 2:03
77
TD
1:42
Aaron Jones 12 Yd Rush, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Coco, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
3 plays, 24 yards, 0:38
714
TD
0:08
Dalton Schultz Pass From Dak Prescott for 5 Yds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Anger.
8 plays, 66 yards, 1:34
1414
third QuarterDALGB
TD
7:14
Tony Pollard 13 Yd Rush, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Anger.
4 plays, 45 yards, 1:15
2114
TD
2:47
CeeDee Lamb Pass From Dak Prescott for 35 Yds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Anger.
7 plays, 86 yards, 2:47
2814
fourth QuarterDALGB
TD
13:23
Christian Watson Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 39 Yds Mason Crosby Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 76 yards, 4:24
2821
TD
2:29
Christian Watson Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 7 Yds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Coco, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
10 plays, 89 yards, 6:28
2828
