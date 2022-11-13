Win ProbabilityTIE
|DAL
|GB
DAL
28
GB
28
END QUARTER 4
Team Stats
Total Yards
- DAL421
- 368GB
Turnovers
- DAL2
- 2GB
Possession32:4630:50DALGB
1st Downs
- DAL24
- 18GB
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Green Bay, WI
31°
- Line: DAL -3.5
- Over/Under: 44.5
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|T
|Cowboys
|0
|14
|14
|0
|0
|28
|Packers
|0
|14
|0
|14
|0
|28
|second Quarter
|DAL
|GB
TD
9:52
CeeDee Lamb Pass From Dak Prescott for 3 Yds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Anger.
17 plays, 83 yards, 8:21
|7
|0
TD
4:54
Christian Watson Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 58 Yds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Coco, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
3 plays, 67 yards, 2:03
|7
|7
TD
1:42
Aaron Jones 12 Yd Rush, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Coco, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
3 plays, 24 yards, 0:38
|7
|14
TD
0:08
Dalton Schultz Pass From Dak Prescott for 5 Yds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Anger.
8 plays, 66 yards, 1:34
|14
|14
|third Quarter
|DAL
|GB
TD
7:14
Tony Pollard 13 Yd Rush, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Anger.
4 plays, 45 yards, 1:15
|21
|14
TD
2:47
CeeDee Lamb Pass From Dak Prescott for 35 Yds, B.Maher extra point is GOOD, Center-M.Overton, Holder-B.Anger.
7 plays, 86 yards, 2:47
|28
|14
|fourth Quarter
|DAL
|GB
TD
13:23
Christian Watson Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 39 Yds Mason Crosby Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 76 yards, 4:24
|28
|21
TD
2:29
Christian Watson Pass From Aaron Rodgers for 7 Yds, M.Crosby extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Coco, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
10 plays, 89 yards, 6:28
|28
|28
2022 NFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|225
|135
|New York
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|187
|173
|Dallas
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|183
|133
|Washington
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|159
|192
2022 NFC North Standings
