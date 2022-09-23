Win Probability 64.7%

(7:11) (No Huddle, Shotgun) N.Harris left tackle to CLV 44 for 4 yards (J.Phillips, A.Wright).

According to ESPN Analytics

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PIT140
    • 148CLE

  • Turnovers

    • PIT0
    • 0CLE

  • Possession

    PITCLE
    13:259:24

  • 1st Downs

    • PIT8
    • 10CLE

Game Information

FirstEnergy Stadium
Coverage: PRIME VIDEO
Capacity: 67,431
Down:2nd & 6
Ball on:CLE 44
Drive:4 plays, 31 yds4 plays, 31 yards, 1:47
Jacob PhillipsCLE, LB, #50

2TOT
0SACKS
0INT
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

PRIME VIDEO1234T
Steelers077
Browns7613
first QuarterPITCLE
TD
2:54
Amari Cooper Pass From Jacoby Brissett for 11 Yds Cade York Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 60 yards, 3:01
07
second QuarterPITCLE
TD
14:55
Najee Harris 5 Yd Rush, C.Boswell Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 75 yards, 2:59
77
TD
8:58
David Njoku Pass From Jacoby Brissett for 7 Yds, C.York extra point is No Good, Hit Right Upright
12 plays, 79 yards, 5:57
713
