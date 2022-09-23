Win Probability 64.7%
|PIT
|CLE
CLE 64.7%
PIT
7
CLE
13
1st & 10 at CLE 48
(7:11) (No Huddle, Shotgun) N.Harris left tackle to CLV 44 for 4 yards (J.Phillips, A.Wright).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PIT140
- 148CLE
Turnovers
- PIT0
- 0CLE
Possession13:259:24PITCLE
1st Downs
- PIT8
- 10CLE
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Cleveland, OH
61°
- Line: CLE -4.5
- Over/Under: 38.0
|PRIME VIDEO
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Steelers
|0
|7
|7
|Browns
|7
|6
|13
|first Quarter
|PIT
|CLE
TD
2:54
Amari Cooper Pass From Jacoby Brissett for 11 Yds Cade York Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 60 yards, 3:01
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|PIT
|CLE
TD
14:55
Najee Harris 5 Yd Rush, C.Boswell Made Ex. Pt
7 plays, 75 yards, 2:59
|7
|7
TD
8:58
David Njoku Pass From Jacoby Brissett for 7 Yds, C.York extra point is No Good, Hit Right Upright
12 plays, 79 yards, 5:57
|7
|13
2022 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|37
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|62
|51
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|56
|55
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|43
