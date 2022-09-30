Win Probability 74.9%

MIA
CIN
CIN 74.9%

MIA

0

CIN

7

1st & 10 at CIN 42

(8:59) (Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to CIN 22 for 20 yards (J.Bates).

According to ESPN Analytics

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • MIA53
    • 55CIN

  • Turnovers

    • MIA0
    • 0CIN

  • Possession

    MIACIN
    4:411:20

  • 1st Downs

    • MIA2
    • 4CIN

Game Information

Paycor Stadium
Coverage: PRIME VIDEO
Capacity: 65,515
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:CIN 22
Drive:3 plays, 53 yds3 plays, 53 yards, 1:20
MIA CIN 50 20 20 MIA CIN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & 10 at CIN 42
WIN %: 74.9
(8:59) (Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to CIN 22 for 20 yards (J.Bates).

Jaylen WaddleMIA, WR, #17

1REC
20YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

PRIME VIDEO1234T
Dolphins00
Bengals77
first QuarterMIACIN
TD
10:19
Joe Mixon 5 Yd Rush, E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Adomitis, Holder-K.Huber.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:41
07
Data is currently unavailable.