Win Probability 74.9%
|MIA
|CIN
CIN 74.9%
MIA
0
CIN
7
1st & 10 at CIN 42
(8:59) (Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to CIN 22 for 20 yards (J.Bates).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIA53
- 55CIN
Turnovers
- MIA0
- 0CIN
Possession4:411:20MIACIN
1st Downs
- MIA2
- 4CIN
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Cincinnati, OH
60°
- Line: CIN -4.0
- Over/Under: 49.0
|PRIME VIDEO
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Dolphins
|0
|0
|Bengals
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|MIA
|CIN
TD
10:19
Joe Mixon 5 Yd Rush, E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Adomitis, Holder-K.Huber.
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:41
|0
|7
2022 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|83
|64
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|91
|38
|New York
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|52
|81
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|50
|71
2022 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|85
|72
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|99
|77
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|54
|66
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|64
|55
