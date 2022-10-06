Win Probability 69.4%
|IND
|DEN
DEN 69.4%
IND
0
DEN
3
3rd & 11 at IND 45
(7:15) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short right to D.Jackson to IND 49 for 4 yards (J.Jewell; P.Surtain) [B.Browning].
Team Stats
Total Yards
- IND32
- 49DEN
Turnovers
- IND0
- 0DEN
Possession4:093:36INDDEN
1st Downs
- IND1
- 3DEN
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Denver, CO
66°
- Line: DEN -3.0
- Over/Under: 42.0
|PRIME VIDEO
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Colts
|0
|0
|Broncos
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|IND
|DEN
FG
9:28
Brandon McManus Made 33 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 49 yards, 4:09
|0
|3
2022 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|105
|67
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|75
|101
|Indianapolis
|1
|2
|1
|.375
|57
|85
|Houston
|0
|3
|1
|.125
|73
|93
2022 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|129
|96
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|92
|108
|Denver
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|66
|68
|Las Vegas
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|96
|100
