Win Probability 69.4%

IND
DEN
DEN 69.4%

IND

0

DEN

3

3rd & 11 at IND 45

(7:15) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short right to D.Jackson to IND 49 for 4 yards (J.Jewell; P.Surtain) [B.Browning].

According to ESPN Analytics

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • IND32
    • 49DEN

  • Turnovers

    • IND0
    • 0DEN

  • Possession

    INDDEN
    4:093:36

  • 1st Downs

    • IND1
    • 3DEN

Game Information

Empower Field at Mile High
Coverage: PRIME VIDEO
Capacity: 76,125
Down:4th & 7
Ball on:IND 49
Drive:4 plays, 24 yds4 plays, 24 yards, 2:13
IND DEN 50 20 20 IND DEN 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 11 at IND 45
WIN %: 69.4
(7:15) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short right to D.Jackson to IND 49 for 4 yards (J.Jewell; P.Surtain) [B.Browning].

Josey JewellDEN, LB, #47

2TOT
0SACKS
0INT
Data is currently unavailable.