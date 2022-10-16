Game Leaders
Passing Yards
K. Cousins2-6, 11 YDS
S. Thompson7-13, 89 YDS
Rushing Yards
D. Cook3 CAR, 1 YDS
R. Mostert4 CAR, 22 YDS
Receiving Yards
K.J. Osborn2 REC, 11 YDS
J. Waddle3 REC, 52 YDS
|MIN
|MIA
MIN
0
MIA
0
4th & 8 at MIA 30
(13:58) T.Morstead punts 54 yards to MIN 16, Center-B.Ferguson. J.Reagor to MIN 16 for no gain (K.Crossen).
Current Weather
85°
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Vikings
|0
|0
|0
|Dolphins
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|152
|61
|New York
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|116
|118
|Miami
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|115
|131
|New England
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|103
|98
