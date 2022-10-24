Win Probability 86.2%
|PIT
|MIA
MIA 86.2%
PIT
3
MIA
13
4th & 3 at MIA 27
(11:49) C.Boswell 45 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Kuntz, Holder-P.Harvin.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PIT61
- 165MIA
Turnovers
- PIT1
- 0MIA
Possession10:267:50PITMIA
1st Downs
- PIT3
- 10MIA
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Miami Gardens, FL
76°
- Line: MIA -7.0
- Over/Under: 44.5
Field Goal
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Steelers
|0
|3
|3
|Dolphins
|13
|0
|13
|first Quarter
|PIT
|MIA
TD
10:45
Raheem Mostert Pass From Tua Tagovailoa for 8 Yds, J.Sanders extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Ferguson, Holder-T.Morstead.
9 plays, 71 yards, 4:15
|0
|7
FG
5:32
Jason Sanders Made 24 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 59 yards, 3:59
|0
|10
FG
2:27
Jason Sanders Made 42 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 30 yards, 2:12
|0
|13
|second Quarter
|PIT
|MIA
FG
11:44
Chris Boswell Made 45 Yd Field Goal
12 plays, 48 yards, 5:43
|3
|13
2022 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|181
|161
|Cincinnati
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|173
|132
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|97
|146
|Cleveland
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|168
|186
2022 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|176
|81
|New York
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|159
|137
|Miami
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|131
|155
|New England
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|141
|113
