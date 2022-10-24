Win Probability 86.2%

PIT
MIA
MIA 86.2%

PIT

3

MIA

13

4th & 3 at MIA 27

(11:49) C.Boswell 45 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Kuntz, Holder-P.Harvin.

According to ESPN Analytics

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • PIT61
    • 165MIA

  • Turnovers

    • PIT1
    • 0MIA

  • Possession

    PITMIA
    10:267:50

  • 1st Downs

    • PIT3
    • 10MIA

Game Information

Hard Rock Stadium
Coverage: NBC
Capacity: 64,767

Field Goal

PIT MIA 50 20 20 PIT MIA 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 4th & 3 at MIA 27
WIN %: 86.2
(11:49) C.Boswell 45 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Kuntz, Holder-P.Harvin.

Chris BoswellPIT, PK, #9

1NO.
0TB
0TB%
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Steelers033
Dolphins13013
first QuarterPITMIA
TD
10:45
Raheem Mostert Pass From Tua Tagovailoa for 8 Yds, J.Sanders extra point is GOOD, Center-B.Ferguson, Holder-T.Morstead.
9 plays, 71 yards, 4:15
07
FG
5:32
Jason Sanders Made 24 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 59 yards, 3:59
010
FG
2:27
Jason Sanders Made 42 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 30 yards, 2:12
013
second QuarterPITMIA
FG
11:44
Chris Boswell Made 45 Yd Field Goal
12 plays, 48 yards, 5:43
313
Data is currently unavailable.