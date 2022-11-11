Game Leaders
Passing Yards
M. Mariota8-14, 63 YDS, 1 INT
P. Walker5-7, 38 YDS
Rushing Yards
A. Williams2 CAR, 18 YDS
D. Foreman14 CAR, 55 YDS
|ATL
|CAR
ATL
3
CAR
13
END QUARTER 2
Current Weather
62°
HALFTIME
|PRIME VIDEO
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Falcons
|0
|3
|3
|Panthers
|3
|10
|13
|first Quarter
|ATL
|CAR
FG
6:59
Eddy Pineiro Made 46 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 41 yards, 4:22
|0
|3
|second Quarter
|ATL
|CAR
TD
4:34
Laviska Shenault Jr. 41 Yd Rush, E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-J.Hekker.
2 plays, 43 yards, 0:52
|0
|10
FG
1:47
Eddy Pineiro Made 49 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 14 yards, 2:24
|0
|13
FG
0:00
Younghoe Koo Made 33 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 60 yards, 1:47
|3
|13
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|162
|164
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|217
|225
|New Orleans
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|212
|227
|Carolina
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|179
|228
