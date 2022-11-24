Win Probability 76.1%

BUF
DET
BUF 76.1%

BUF

14

DET

7

1st & Goal at BUF 2

(2:08) (Shotgun) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass incomplete short left to D.Swift [E.Oliver].

According to ESPN Analytics

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • BUF136
    • 152DET

  • Turnovers

    • BUF0
    • 1DET

  • Possession

    BUFDET
    16:3711:15

  • 1st Downs

    • BUF8
    • 11DET

Game Information

Ford Field

Coverage: CBS
Capacity: 64,500
Down:2nd & Goal
Ball on:BUF 2
Drive:12 plays, 74 yds12 plays, 74 yards, 5:47
BUF DET 50 20 20 BUF DET 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 1st & Goal at BUF 2
WIN %: 76.1
(2:08) (Shotgun) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass incomplete short left to D.Swift [E.Oliver].

D'Andre SwiftDET, RB, #32

3CAR
9YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

CBS1234T
Bills7714
Lions707
first QuarterBUFDET
TD
6:44
Jamaal Williams 2 Yd Rush, M.Badgley extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Daly, Holder-J.Fox.
12 plays, 61 yards, 6:17
07
TD
1:58
Isaiah McKenzie Pass From Josh Allen for 19 Yds Tyler Bass Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 75 yards, 4:46
77
second QuarterBUFDET
TD
7:55
Josh Allen 0 Yd Fumble Recovery Tyler Bass Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 58 yards, 5:28
147
Data is currently unavailable.