Win Probability 76.1%
|BUF
|DET
BUF 76.1%
BUF
14
DET
7
1st & Goal at BUF 2
(2:08) (Shotgun) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass incomplete short left to D.Swift [E.Oliver].
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BUF136
- 152DET
Turnovers
- BUF0
- 1DET
Possession16:3711:15BUFDET
1st Downs
- BUF8
- 11DET
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Detroit, MI
53°
- Line: BUF -9.5
- Over/Under: 55.0
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bills
|7
|7
|14
|Lions
|7
|0
|7
|first Quarter
|BUF
|DET
TD
6:44
Jamaal Williams 2 Yd Rush, M.Badgley extra point is GOOD, Center-S.Daly, Holder-J.Fox.
12 plays, 61 yards, 6:17
|0
|7
TD
1:58
Isaiah McKenzie Pass From Josh Allen for 19 Yds Tyler Bass Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 75 yards, 4:46
|7
|7
|second Quarter
|BUF
|DET
TD
7:55
Josh Allen 0 Yd Fumble Recovery Tyler Bass Made Ex. Pt
10 plays, 58 yards, 5:28
|14
|7
Latest NFL
2022 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|252
|241
|Buffalo
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|281
|174
|New England
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|213
|169
|New York
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|199
|186
2022 NFC North Standings
