Win Probability 53.6%
|CIN
|TEN
CIN 53.6%
CIN
0
TEN
0
1st & 10 at TEN 40
(6:36) (Shotgun) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to R.Woods (D.Reader).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CIN34
- 41TEN
Turnovers
- CIN0
- 0TEN
Possession4:244:00CINTEN
1st Downs
- CIN2
- 2TEN
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Nashville, TN
54°
- Line: EVEN
- Over/Under: 42.5
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bengals
|0
|0
|Titans
|0
|0
2022 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|248
|199
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|265
|215
|Cleveland
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|240
|269
|Pittsburgh
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|170
|244
2022 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|193
|185
|Indianapolis
|4
|6
|1
|.409
|173
|220
|Jacksonville
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|216
|205
|Houston
|1
|8
|1
|.150
|159
|230
