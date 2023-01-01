|1st Quarter
|PIT
|BAL
FG
7:01
Chris Boswell Made 21 Yd Field Goal
15 plays, 73 yards, 7:59
|3
|0
Game Leaders
PIT
BAL
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Team Stats
Total Yards
PIT
78
0
BAL
Turnovers
PIT
0
0
BAL
Possession
PIT
BAL
7:59
0:00
1st Downs
PIT
4
0
BAL
Game Information
M&T Bank Stadium
8:20 PM, January 1, 2023Coverage: NBC
Line: BAL -1.0
Over/Under: 35.5
Capacity: 70,745
Field Goal
Last Play:4th & Goal at BAL 2
Win %:
53.7
(7:01) C.Boswell 21 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-C.Kuntz, Holder-P.Harvin.
1/1FG
21LONG
0XP
2022 AFC North Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|391
|306
|Baltimore
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|321
|272
|Pittsburgh
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|264
|319
|Cleveland
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|347
|353
NFL News
Matt Eberflus: We kept Justin Fields in for 'experience'
Bears coach Matt Eberblus explains the decision to keep playing Justin Fields in the Bears' loss to the Lions.
2022 NFL Week 17 playoff picture: Clinching scenarios, standings
ESPN takes a look at the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17 and what teams in the AFC and NFC need to do to make it all the way.