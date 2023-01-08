Down:2nd & 8
Ball on:GB 25
Drive:1 play, 2 yards, 0:00
DETGB304050403010202010
Last Play:1st & 10 at GB 23
Win %:
70.9
(10:27) (Shotgun) A.Dillon left end to GB 25 for 2 yards (J.Cominsky, B.Jones).
AJ Dillon

AJ Dillon

GB, RB, #28
2CAR
2YDS
0TD
1st QuarterDETGB
FG
11:21
Mason Crosby Made 22 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:39
03