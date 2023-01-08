|1st Quarter
|DET
|GB
FG
11:21
Mason Crosby Made 22 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:39
|0
|3
Game Leaders
DET
GB
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Team Stats
Total Yards
DET
4
31
GB
Turnovers
DET
0
0
GB
Possession
DET
GB
0:54
3:39
1st Downs
DET
0
3
GB
Game Information
Lambeau Field
8:20 PM, January 8, 2023Coverage: NBC
Line: GB -4.0
Over/Under: 48
Capacity: 81,041
Down:2nd & 8
Ball on:GB 25
Drive:1 play, 2 yards, 0:00
Last Play:1st & 10 at GB 23
Win %:
70.9
(10:27) (Shotgun) A.Dillon left end to GB 25 for 2 yards (J.Cominsky, B.Jones).
2CAR
2YDS
0TD
2022 NFC North Standings
NFL News
2023 NFL draft order: Top 14 picks for the first round
Chicago will have its first No. 1 pick since 1947 with Houston and Arizona next at the top of Round 1.
Fantasy football Week 18 inactives: Status for Jalen Hurts, Deebo Samuel and others
We provide updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff.