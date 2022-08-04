Win Probability 95.9%
|JAX
|LV
LV 95.9%
JAX
0
LV
20
END QUARTER 2
Team Stats
Total Yards
- JAX106
- 234LV
Turnovers
- JAX1
- 0LV
Possession20:189:42JAXLV
1st Downs
- JAX4
- 17LV
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Canton, OH
72°
- Line: LV -2.5
- Over/Under: 30.5
HALFTIME
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Jaguars
|0
|0
|0
|Raiders
|6
|14
|20
|first Quarter
|JAX
|LV
FG
12:35
Daniel Carlson Made 32 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 61 yards, 2:25
|0
|3
FG
4:54
Daniel Carlson Made 55 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 47 yards, 6:41
|0
|6
|second Quarter
|JAX
|LV
TD
13:36
Ameer Abdullah 8 Yard Rush, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
5 plays, 50 yards, 2:11
|0
|13
TD
1:34
Jarrett Stidham 12 Yard Rush, D.Carlson extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Sieg, Holder-A.Cole.
14 plays, 69 yards, 3:58
|0
|20
2022 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
2022 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
NFL News
New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Gono likely has a career-ending neck injury, source says
Giants offensive tackle Matt Gono likely has a career-ending neck injury, a source told ESPN.
McVay talks process for getting Stafford's elbow ready for season opener
Sean McVay discusses the offseason program Matthew Stafford is on so his elbow can be ready to go when the regular season begins.
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay says Matthew Stafford's elbow pain 'abnormal for a quarterback'
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said quarterback Matthew Stafford's right elbow pain is "a little bit abnormal for a quarterback," comparing it instead to what pitchers deal with.
James Saxon, assistant coach for Arizona Cardinals, facing two domestic battery charges stemming from alleged incident in May
Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon was charged with two counts of domestic battery stemming from an alleged incident in May. The team said Thursday it is looking into the matter.
Roger Goodell picks ex-NJ attorney general to hear appeal of Watson's suspension
Adam Schefter discusses Roger Goodell has picked ex-NJ attorney general Peter C. Harvey as the appeal officer to oversee Deshaun Watson's case.
San Francisco 49ers LB coach Johnny Holland happy to be back after cancer fight, feels 'great'
After his second bout with cancer in the past three years, 49ers linebackers coach Johnny Holland is back in his element: on the football field, doing the thing he loves most and making sure to enjoy every second of it.