Game Leaders
MIA
NYJ
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Game Information
MetLife Stadium
3:00 PM, November 24, 2023Coverage: PRIME VIDEO
Line: MIA -9.5
Over/Under: 40.5
Capacity: 82,500
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:NYJ 43
Drive:2 plays, 13 yards, 0:41
Last Play:2nd & 7 at MIA 47
Win %:
82.5
(Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Smythe to NYJ 43 for 10 yards (J.Whitehead).
1REC
10YDS
0TD
Injury Report
Miami Dolphins
|Name, Pos
|Status
|Est. Return Date
|INACTIVE
|Nov 24
|INACTIVE
|Nov 24
|INACTIVE
|Nov 24
|INACTIVE
|Nov 24
|INACTIVE
|Nov 24
New York Jets
|Name, Pos
|Status
|Est. Return Date
|INACTIVE
|Nov 24
|INACTIVE
|Nov 24
|INACTIVE
|Nov 24
|INACTIVE
|Nov 24
|INACTIVE
|Nov 24
2023 AFC East Standings
