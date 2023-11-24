Down:1st & 10
Ball on:NYJ 43
Drive:2 plays, 13 yards, 0:41
MIANYJ304050403010202010
Last Play:2nd & 7 at MIA 47
Win %:
82.5
(Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Smythe to NYJ 43 for 10 yards (J.Whitehead).
Durham Smythe

Durham Smythe

MIA, TE, #81
1REC
10YDS
0TD

Injury Report

Miami Dolphins
Name, PosStatusEst. Return Date
Robert Jones
G		INACTIVENov 24
Chase Claypool
WR		INACTIVENov 24
De'Von Achane
RB		INACTIVENov 24
Skylar Thompson
QB		INACTIVENov 24
Robbie Chosen
WR		INACTIVENov 24
New York Jets
Name, PosStatusEst. Return Date
Mekhi Becton
OT		INACTIVENov 24
Sam Eguavoen
LB		INACTIVENov 24
Michael Carter II
CB		INACTIVENov 24
Allen Lazard
WR		INACTIVENov 24
Zach Wilson
QB		INACTIVENov 24
Data is currently unavailable.