1st Quarter
|NE
|PIT
TD
11:12
Ezekiel Elliott Pass From Bailey Zappe for 11 Yds Chad Ryland Made Ex. Pt
8 plays, 75 yards, 3:48
|7
|0
FG
6:39
Chris Boswell Made 56 Yd Field Goal
7 plays, 31 yards, 4:33
|7
|3
Game Information
Acrisure Stadium
8:15 PM, December 7, 2023Coverage: PRIME VIDEO
Line: PIT -5.5
Over/Under: 30.5
Capacity: 68,400
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:PIT 21
Drive:3 plays, 2 yards, 1:50
Last Play:1st & 10 at PIT 21
Win %:
55.4
Timeout at 04:49.
NFL News
Touchdown pass from Bailey Zappe to Ezekiel Elliott gets Patriots on board
The Patriots came bursting out of the gate with a rare and unexpected early touchdown vs. the Steelers.
Lawyer says ex-Jaguars employee has gambling addiction
The lawyer for an ex-Jaguars employee said his client suffers from a gambling addiction that contributed to his alleged theft of more than $22 million from the franchise.