1st Quarter
|MIN
|CIN
FG
8:41
Evan McPherson Made 34 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 59 yards, 6:19
|0
|3
TD
2:23
Ty Chandler 1 Yd Rush Greg Joseph Made Ex. Pt
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:18
|7
|3
Game Information
Paycor Stadium
1:00 PM, December 16, 2023Coverage: NFL NET
Line: CIN -3.5
Over/Under: 41.5
Capacity: 65,515
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:MIN 30
Drive:2 plays, 40 yards, 0:08
Last Play:2nd & 10 at CIN 30
Win %:
55.4
(Shotgun) J.Browning pass short right to T.Higgins to MIN 30 for 40 yards (M.Blackmon).
1REC
40YDS
0TD
Injury Report
Minnesota Vikings
|Name, Pos
|Status
|Est. Return Date
|INACTIVE
|Dec 24
|INACTIVE
|Dec 24
|INACTIVE
|Dec 24
|INACTIVE
|Dec 24
|INACTIVE
|Dec 24
Cincinnati Bengals
|Name, Pos
|Status
|Est. Return Date
|QUESTIONABLE
|Dec 23
|QUESTIONABLE
|Dec 23
|INACTIVE
|Dec 23
|INACTIVE
|Dec 23
|INACTIVE
|Dec 23
2023 NFC North Standings
2023 AFC North Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|361
|218
|Cleveland
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|289
|272
|Pittsburgh
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|210
|250
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|280
|287
