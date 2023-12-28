1st Quarter
|NYJ
|CLE
TD
11:10
Jerome Ford Pass From Joe Flacco for 7 Yds, R.Patterson extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Hughlett, Holder-M.Haack.
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:50
|0
|7
TD
8:06
Breece Hall Pass From Trevor Siemian for 21 Yds, G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD, Center-T.Hennessy, Holder-T.Morstead.
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:04
|7
|7
Game Information
Cleveland Browns Stadium
8:15 PM, December 28, 2023Coverage: PRIME VIDEO
Line: CLE -6.5
Over/Under: 33.5
Capacity: 67,431
Down:2nd & 18
Ball on:CLE 44
Drive:4 plays, 19 yards, 1:25
Last Play:1st & 10 at NYJ 48
Win %:
66.1
J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 48 for 0 yards. FUMBLES, and recovers at CLV 44.
3/5C/ATT
71YDS
1TD
0INT
Injury Report
New York Jets
|Name, Pos
|Status
|Est. Return Date
|INACTIVE
|Jan 7
|INACTIVE
|Jan 7
|INACTIVE
|Feb 12
|INACTIVE
|Jan 7
|INACTIVE
|Jan 7
Cleveland Browns
|Name, Pos
|Status
|Est. Return Date
|INACTIVE
|Jan 7
|INACTIVE
|Jan 7
|INACTIVE
|Jan 7
|INACTIVE
|Jan 7
|INACTIVE
|Jan 7
2023 AFC East Standings
2023 AFC North Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|417
|244
|Cleveland
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|345
|311
|Pittsburgh
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|257
|291
|Cincinnati
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|318
|345
