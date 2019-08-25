Win Probability 81.5%
|PIT
|TEN
PIT 81.5%
PIT
15
TEN
3
3rd & 12 at PIT 28
(11:29) (Shotgun) M.Rudolph pass short right to E.Rogers to PIT 39 for 11 yards (L.Sims).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PIT167
- 34TEN
Turnovers
- PIT0
- 0TEN
Possession6:5210:55PITTEN
1st Downs
- PIT8
- 2TEN
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Steelers
|15
|0
|15
|Titans
|0
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|PIT
|TEN
SF
9:18
Marcus Mariota Sacked by Stephon Tuitt For 4 Yrd Loss for Safety
2 plays, -4 yards, 0:12
|2
|0
TD
4:31
JuJu Smith-Schuster Pass From Ben Roethlisberger for 17 Yrds, Two-Point Conversion Pass Attempt Fail.
9 plays, 58 yards, 4:41
|8
|0
TD
1:52
James Washington Pass From Mason Rudolph for 41 Yrds, C.Boswell extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Canaday, Holder-J.Berry.
2 plays, 52 yards, 0:45
|15
|0
|second Quarter
|PIT
|TEN
FG
13:31
Ryan Succop Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 43 yards, 3:25
|15
|3
2019 AFC North Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|81
|28
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|35
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|63
|41
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|63
|76
2019 AFC South Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|32
|Houston
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|56
|85
|Indianapolis
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|51
|72
|Jacksonville
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|17
|75
NFL News
Dolphins cut McDonald in wake of position switch
Miami released veteran safety T.J. McDonald in a surprise move given his role as one of the Dolphins' defensive leaders and his willingness to embrace a recent switch to a hybrid safety-linebacker role.
Sportsbooks left scrambling after Luck retirement
Andrew Luck's surprising retirement on Saturday sent sportsbooks rushing to halt betting on much of the NFL and even prompted some to refund bets on the former Colts quarterback to win NFL MVP.
Cards rookie WR Butler (hand) out for season
Hakeem Butler, selected in the fourth round of this year's draft, was placed on injured reserve along with safety Josh Shaw.
Pats' Gordon removed from injury list, can play
The pieces have come together for the Patriots' receiving corps in the last week with Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas all being activated.
Gruden names Keenum Redskins' starting QB
Jay Gruden officially named Case Keenum as the Redskins starting quarterback on Sunday.
Texans fortunate to have Duke Johnson, but now need more RB help
The loss of Lamar Miller could put the Texans in a search for a free agent or trade partner for a veteran runner, but a big splash seems unlikely.