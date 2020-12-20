Win Probability 75.1%
|CHI
|MIN
CHI 75.1%
CHI
30
MIN
27
1st & 10 at CHI 43
(7:08) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 46 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CHI344
- 361MIN
Turnovers
- CHI0
- 0MIN
Possession25:0227:50CHIMIN
1st Downs
- CHI21
- 24MIN
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bears
|10
|10
|7
|3
|30
|Vikings
|7
|3
|10
|7
|27
|first Quarter
|CHI
|MIN
TD
9:01
Darnell Mooney Pass From Mitchell Trubisky for 8 Yrds, C.Santos extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
5 plays, 58 yards, 2:07
|7
|0
TD
4:46
Adam Thielen Pass From Kirk Cousins for 3 Yrds, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-B.Colquitt.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:15
|7
|7
FG
1:20
Cairo Santos Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 51 yards, 3:30
|10
|7
|second Quarter
|CHI
|MIN
TD
6:46
David Montgomery 1 Yard Rush, C.Santos extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
13 plays, 76 yards, 7:19
|17
|7
FG
3:38
Cairo Santos Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 17 yards, 2:13
|20
|7
FG
0:30
Dan Bailey Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 69 yards, 3:08
|20
|10
|third Quarter
|CHI
|MIN
TD
10:54
Dalvin Cook 1 Yard Rush, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-B.Colquitt.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:06
|20
|17
TD
5:30
David Montgomery 14 Yard Rush, C.Santos extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:24
|27
|17
FG
2:41
Dan Bailey Made 22 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 71 yards, 2:52
|27
|20
|fourth Quarter
|CHI
|MIN
FG
13:38
Cairo Santos Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 42 yards, 4:05
|30
|20
TD
8:05
Tyler Conklin Pass From Kirk Cousins for 20 Yrds, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-B.Colquitt.
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:28
|30
|27
2020 NFC North Standings
NFL News
Baltimore Ravens WR Dez Bryant catches first TD pass in over 3 years
Ravens WR Dez Bryant caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson in the second quarter Sunday, marking the first time he had reached the end zone since Dec. 10, 2017.
New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore suffers noncontact knee injury against Miami Dolphins
Patriots star CB Stephon Gilmore suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against the Dolphins on Sunday.
NFL Week 15 arrivals: Best entrances, outfits, cleats and more
The frigid temperatures and festive season brought on a wealth of great arrival outfits. Here are the best looks from Sunday.
Titans' Derrick Henry just beats down Lions cornerback with a downright disrespectful stiff-arm
Derrick Henry brutalizes Lions cornerback Alexander Myres with a disrespectful stiff-arm. Myres had only been called up from the practice squad Sunday.
Titans' Corey Davis goes deep for a 75-yard bomb then jukes Lions cornerback for TD
After catching the deep pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Davis badly outjuked Lions corner Duron Harmon.
New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston out after going on NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list
The Saints placed backup QB Jameis Winston on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, making him unavailable for their Week 15 game against the Chiefs.