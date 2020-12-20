Win Probability 75.1%

CHI
MIN
CHI 75.1%

CHI

30

MIN

27

1st & 10 at CHI 43

(7:08) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 46 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CHI344
    • 361MIN

  • Turnovers

    • CHI0
    • 0MIN

  • Possession

    CHIMIN
    25:0227:50

  • 1st Downs

    • CHI21
    • 24MIN

Game Information

U.S. Bank Stadium
Coverage: FOX
  • Minneapolis, MN 55415
  • 36°
  • Line: MIN -4.0
  • Over/Under: 47
Capacity: 66,467
Down:2nd & 7
Ball on:CHI 46
Drive:3 plays, 17 yds3 plays, 17 yards, 0:57
David MontgomeryCHI, RB, #32

25CAR
128YDS
2TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Bears10107330
Vikings7310727
first QuarterCHIMIN
TD
9:01
Darnell Mooney Pass From Mitchell Trubisky for 8 Yrds, C.Santos extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
5 plays, 58 yards, 2:07
70
TD
4:46
Adam Thielen Pass From Kirk Cousins for 3 Yrds, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-B.Colquitt.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:15
77
FG
1:20
Cairo Santos Made 42 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 51 yards, 3:30
107
second QuarterCHIMIN
TD
6:46
David Montgomery 1 Yard Rush, C.Santos extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
13 plays, 76 yards, 7:19
177
FG
3:38
Cairo Santos Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
6 plays, 17 yards, 2:13
207
FG
0:30
Dan Bailey Made 24 Yrd Field Goal
12 plays, 69 yards, 3:08
2010
third QuarterCHIMIN
TD
10:54
Dalvin Cook 1 Yard Rush, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-B.Colquitt.
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:06
2017
TD
5:30
David Montgomery 14 Yard Rush, C.Santos extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:24
2717
FG
2:41
Dan Bailey Made 22 Yrd Field Goal
7 plays, 71 yards, 2:52
2720
fourth QuarterCHIMIN
FG
13:38
Cairo Santos Made 48 Yrd Field Goal
8 plays, 42 yards, 4:05
3020
TD
8:05
Tyler Conklin Pass From Kirk Cousins for 20 Yrds, D.Bailey extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-B.Colquitt.
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:28
3027
