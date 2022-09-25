Win Probability 63.7%
|BUF
|MIA
BUF 63.7%
BUF
0
MIA
0
1st & Goal at MIA 4
(11:15) J.Allen FUMBLES (Aborted) at MIA 5, and recovers at MIA 5.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- BUF62
- 0MIA
Turnovers
- BUF0
- 0MIA
Possession0:003:19BUFMIA
1st Downs
- BUF4
- 0MIA
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Miami Gardens, FL
91°
- Line: BUF -4.0
- Over/Under: 54.0
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bills
|0
|0
|Dolphins
|0
|0
2022 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|62
|45
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|72
|17
|New York
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|54
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|24
|34
