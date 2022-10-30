Win Probability 93.8%
|GB
|BUF
BUF 93.8%
GB
0
BUF
14
T.Bass kicks 60 yards from BUF 35 to GB 5. K.Nixon to GB 20 for 15 yards (S.Neal, J.Johnson).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- GB39
- 118BUF
Turnovers
- GB0
- 0BUF
Possession7:597:08GBBUF
1st Downs
- GB2
- 6BUF
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Orchard Park, NY
50°
- Line: BUF -10.5
- Over/Under: 47.0
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Packers
|0
|0
|0
|Bills
|7
|7
|14
|first Quarter
|GB
|BUF
TD
3:34
Dawson Knox Pass From Josh Allen for 1 Yd, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-S.Martin.
8 plays, 61 yards, 5:13
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|GB
|BUF
TD
14:53
Stefon Diggs Pass From Josh Allen for 26 Yds, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-S.Martin.
4 plays, 51 yards, 1:48
|0
|14
2022 NFC North Standings
2022 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|176
|81
|New York
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|176
|159
|Miami
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|178
|192
|New England
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|177
|163
