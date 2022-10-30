Win Probability 93.8%

GB
BUF
BUF 93.8%

GB

0

BUF

14

T.Bass kicks 60 yards from BUF 35 to GB 5. K.Nixon to GB 20 for 15 yards (S.Neal, J.Johnson).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • GB39
    • 118BUF

  • Turnovers

    • GB0
    • 0BUF

  • Possession

    GBBUF
    7:597:08

  • 1st Downs

    • GB2
    • 6BUF

Game Information

Highmark Stadium
Coverage: NBC
Capacity: 71,621
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:GB 20
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
GB BUF 50 20 20 GB BUF 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 93.8
T.Bass kicks 60 yards from BUF 35 to GB 5. K.Nixon to GB 20 for 15 yards (S.Neal, J.Johnson).

Jaquan JohnsonBUF, S, #4

Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Packers000
Bills7714
first QuarterGBBUF
TD
3:34
Dawson Knox Pass From Josh Allen for 1 Yd, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-S.Martin.
8 plays, 61 yards, 5:13
07
second QuarterGBBUF
TD
14:53
Stefon Diggs Pass From Josh Allen for 26 Yds, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-S.Martin.
4 plays, 51 yards, 1:48
014
