2020 AFC West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|40
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|68
|54
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|36
|36
|Denver
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|35
|42
2020 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|58
|45
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|51
|46
|Miami
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|70
|65
|New York
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|30
|58
NFL News
Eric Ebron makes first TD catch with Steelers, winning one-on-one battle
Ebron was a popular target for Ben Roethlisberger in the first half, and he found Ebron for his first TD catch with the Steelers in second quarter.
Washington Football Team rookie Chase Young ruled out with groin injury
Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young was ruled out with a groin injury suffered in the second quarter of the Football Team's game at Cleveland.
TD strike by Dwayne Haskins gives Washington early lead at Cleveland
The second-year quarterback zipped a 17-yard throw to Dontrelle Inman, finishing off an impressive scoring drive by Washington.
Vikings offense awakens with Adam Thielen TD catch, Dalvin Cook 39-yard TD run
Thielen's score came one drive after Cook gave the Vikings their first score of the game.
Football Team-Browns Preview
The last time Baker Mayfield faced a talented, quarterback-seeking defensive line anchored by the No. 2 overall draft pick, things didn't go well.
NFL Week 3 arrivals: Best entrances, outfits, cleats and more
DeSean Jackson paid tribute to the Black Mamba, while some familiar Colorado characters appeared in Denver. Here are the best of Week 3's looks.