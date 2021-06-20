0-0
- 9:29 - 2nd (0-0)Shot blocked by Ben Chiarot
- 9:23 - 2nd (0-0)Tyler Toffoli credited with hit on Shea Theodore in offensive zone
- 8:03 - 2nd (0-0)Zach Whitecloud shot blocked by Phillip Danault
- 7:34 - 2nd (0-0)Nick Holden credited with hit on Artturi Lehkonen in defensive zone
9:23
Tyler Toffoli credited with hit on Shea Theodore in offensive zone
8:48
Giveaway by Nick Suzuki in defensive zone
8:40
Phillip Danault won faceoff in defensive zone
8:40
Stoppage - Puck in Netting
|NBCSN
|1
|2
|3
|T
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|2nd Period
No Goals Scored
|1st Period
No Goals Scored