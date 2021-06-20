    Stanley Cup Semifinals - Game 4
    MTL leads series 2-1
    Vegas Golden Knights
    40-14-2, 19-9-0 away
    0
    NBCSN123T
    VGS00 0
    MTL00 0
    Montreal Canadiens
    24-21-11, 13-11-4 home
    0
    Ben Chiarot
    9:29
    2nd
    Blocked
    Shot blocked by Ben Chiarot
    0-0
    • 9:29 - 2nd (0-0)
      Shot blocked by Ben Chiarot
    • 9:23 - 2nd (0-0)
      Tyler Toffoli credited with hit on Shea Theodore in offensive zone
    • 8:03 - 2nd (0-0)
      Zach Whitecloud shot blocked by Phillip Danault
    • 7:34 - 2nd (0-0)
      Nick Holden credited with hit on Artturi Lehkonen in defensive zone
    9:23
    Tyler Toffoli credited with hit on Shea Theodore in offensive zone
    8:48
    Giveaway by Nick Suzuki in defensive zone
    8:40
    Phillip Danault won faceoff in defensive zone
    8:40
    Stoppage - Puck in Netting
    NBCSN123T
    Golden Knights000
    Canadiens000
    2nd Period
    No Goals Scored
    1st Period
    No Goals Scored
    Copyright: © ESPN Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.