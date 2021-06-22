- 19:37 - 1st (1-0)Nick Suzuki credited with hit on Shea Theodore in offensive zone
- 19:32 - 1st (1-0)Shot missed by Tyler Toffoli
- 19:26 - 1st (1-0)Shot on goal by Tyler Toffoli saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
- 19:24 - 1st (1-0)Shot on goal by Nick Suzuki saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
- 18:37 - 1st (1-0)Nicolas Roy credited with hit on Erik Gustafsson in offensive zone
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|1st Period
|MTL
|VGS
|8:45
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi (5)
Assists: Josh Anderson (1), Paul Byron (2)
