    Stanley Cup Semifinals - Game 5
    Series tied 2-2
    Montreal Canadiens
    24-21-11, 11-10-7 away
    1
    NBCSN123T
    MTL1 1
    VGS0 0
    Vegas Golden Knights
    40-14-2, 21-5-2 home
    0
    Montreal Canadiens
    20:00
    1st
    Period End
    End of 1st period
    • 19:37 - 1st (1-0)
      Nick Suzuki credited with hit on Shea Theodore in offensive zone
    • 19:32 - 1st (1-0)
      Shot missed by Tyler Toffoli
    • 19:26 - 1st (1-0)
      Shot on goal by Tyler Toffoli saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
    • 19:24 - 1st (1-0)
      Shot on goal by Nick Suzuki saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
    • 18:37 - 1st (1-0)
      Nicolas Roy credited with hit on Erik Gustafsson in offensive zone
    NBCSN
    Canadiens11
    Golden Knights00
    1st PeriodMTLVGS
    8:45Jesperi Kotkaniemi (5)
    Assists: Josh Anderson (1), Paul Byron (2)
    		10
