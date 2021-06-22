New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal draws fine, but eligible to play in Game 6 after dodging suspension

Mathew Barzal, who has 12 points this postseason, was fined $5,000 Tuesday, the maximum allowable under the NHL CBA, for cross-checking Tampa Bay defenseman Jan Rutta in Game 5, but the Islander was not suspended, and will play in Wednesday's Game 6.