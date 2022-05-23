- 17:15 - 2nd (4-2)Shot on goal by Nathan MacKinnon saved by Ville Husso
- 17:02 - 2nd (4-2)Power Play Goal Scored by David Perron assisted by Scott Perunovich and Brayden Schenn
- 16:55 - 2nd (4-1)Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Darcy Kuemper
- 15:39 - 2nd (4-1)Penalty to Darren Helm 2 minutes for Hooking Pavel Buchnevich
17:16
Stoppage - Goalie Stopped (after SOG) - TV timeout
17:15
Shot on goal by Nathan MacKinnon saved by Ville Husso
4-2
17:02
Gabriel Landeskog won faceoff in neutral zone
17:02
Power Play Goal Scored by David Perron assisted by Scott Perunovich and Brayden Schenn
4-2
Game Highlights
Video Highlights
- 1:42
Kadri gets his revenge after two blindside hits from the Blues
- 2:13
Avalanche score 3 goals in 102 seconds
- 0:50
David Perron's backhand score gives Blues the early lead
|TNT
|1
|2
|3
|T
|Avalanche
|0
|4
|4
|Blues
|1
|1
|2
|2nd Period
|COL
|STL
|17:02
|David Perron (9) (Power Play)
Assists: Scott Perunovich (4), Brayden Schenn (6)
|4
|2
|7:37
|Nazem Kadri (4)
Assists: Bowen Byram (3), Cale Makar (9)
|4
|1
|4:26
|Devon Toews (4)
Unassisted
|3
|1
|4:07
|Nazem Kadri (3)
Assists: Valeri Nichushkin (3)
|2
|1
|2:44
|Erik Johnson (1)
Assists: Bowen Byram (2), Alex Newhook (1)
|1
|1
|1st Period
|COL
|STL
|5:07
|David Perron (8)
Assists: Pavel Buchnevich (8)
|0
|1