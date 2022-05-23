    West 2nd Round - Game 4
    COL leads series 2-1
    Colorado Avalanche
    56-19-7, 24-14-3 away
    4
    TNT123T
    COL04 4
    STL11 2
    St. Louis Blues
    49-22-11, 26-10-5 home
    2
    Nathan MacKinnon
    17:16
    2nd
    Face Off
    Nathan MacKinnon won faceoff in offensive zone
      Shot on goal by Nathan MacKinnon saved by Ville Husso
      Power Play Goal Scored by David Perron assisted by Scott Perunovich and Brayden Schenn
      Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Darcy Kuemper
      Penalty to Darren Helm 2 minutes for Hooking Pavel Buchnevich
    Stoppage - Goalie Stopped (after SOG) - TV timeout
    17:15
    Shot on goal by Nathan MacKinnon saved by Ville Husso
    4-2
    17:02
    Gabriel Landeskog won faceoff in neutral zone
    17:02
    Power Play Goal Scored by David Perron assisted by Scott Perunovich and Brayden Schenn
    4-2

    Game Highlights

    Video Highlights

    • 1:42

      Kadri gets his revenge after two blindside hits from the Blues

    • 2:13

      Avalanche score 3 goals in 102 seconds

    • 0:50

      David Perron's backhand score gives Blues the early lead

    TNT123T
    Avalanche044
    Blues112
    2nd PeriodCOLSTL
    17:02David Perron (9) (Power Play)
    Assists: Scott Perunovich (4), Brayden Schenn (6)
    		42
    7:37Nazem Kadri (4)
    Assists: Bowen Byram (3), Cale Makar (9)
    		41
    4:26Devon Toews (4)
    Unassisted
    		31
    4:07Nazem Kadri (3)
    Assists: Valeri Nichushkin (3)
    		21
    2:44Erik Johnson (1)
    Assists: Bowen Byram (2), Alex Newhook (1)
    		11
    1st PeriodCOLSTL
    5:07David Perron (8)
    Assists: Pavel Buchnevich (8)
    		01