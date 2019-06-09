NBC123T
Bruins1045
Blues0011
1st Period
8:40Brad Marchand (9) (Power Play)
Assists: David Pastrnak, Torey Krug
10
2nd Period
No Goals Scored
3rd Period
2:31Brandon Carlo (2)
Assists: Jake DeBrusk
20
10:15Karson Kuhlman (1)
Assists: David Krejci
30
12:01Ryan O'Reilly (7)
Assists: Alex Pietrangelo, David Perron
31
14:06David Pastrnak (9)
Assists: Sean Kuraly, Brad Marchand
41
17:41Zdeno Chara (2)
Unassisted
51

Shot Chart

nhl-court
  • Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
  • Sammy Blais credited with hit on Danton Heinen in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Tyler Bozak saved by Tuukka Rask
  • David Perron shot blocked by Joakim Nordstrom
  • David Perron credited with hit on Joakim Nordstrom in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Patrick Maroon
  • Shot on goal by Vince Dunn saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot on goal by David Perron saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Sammy Blais credited with hit on Karson Kuhlman in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by David Perron saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Alex Pietrangelo shot blocked by David Pastrnak
  • Vladimir Tarasenko shot blocked by Marcus Johansson
  • Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in defensive zone
  • Penalty to Brayden Schenn 2 minutes for Boarding Joakim Nordstrom
  • Penalty to Ryan O'Reilly 2 minutes for Delaying the game
  • Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
  • Zach Sanford credited with hit on Torey Krug in offensive zone
  • Robert Bortuzzo credited with hit on Joakim Nordstrom in neutral zone
  • Shot missed by Patrick Maroon
  • Shot on goal by Colton Parayko saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Alex Steen shot blocked by Noel Acciari
  • Jay Bouwmeester shot blocked by Noel Acciari
  • Colton Parayko shot blocked by Sean Kuraly
  • Shot on goal by David Perron saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Sammy Blais credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Ryan O'Reilly
  • Shot missed by David Perron
  • Vladimir Tarasenko shot blocked by John Moore
  • Shot on goal by Colton Parayko saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot missed by Brayden Schenn
  • Alex Pietrangelo shot blocked by Sean Kuraly
  • Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot on goal by Jaden Schwartz saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Robert Bortuzzo credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in defensive zone
  • Tyler Bozak credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
  • David Perron credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Oskar Sundqvist saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Zach Sanford credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in neutral zone
  • David Perron credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
  • Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Jaden Schwartz
  • Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot missed by Vladimir Tarasenko
  • Shot missed by Colton Parayko
  • Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Noel Acciari in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Vince Dunn saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot missed by Alex Pietrangelo
  • Shot on goal by Vince Dunn saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot missed by Jaden Schwartz
  • Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot on goal by David Perron saved by Tuukka Rask
  • David Perron credited with hit on John Moore in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Ryan O'Reilly saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in neutral zone
  • Tyler Bozak shot blocked by John Moore
  • Shot on goal by Ryan O'Reilly saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Sammy Blais credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
  • Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in offensive zone
  • Brayden Schenn shot blocked by Jake DeBrusk
  • Vladimir Tarasenko shot blocked by Jake DeBrusk
  • Shot missed by Colton Parayko
  • Shot missed by Jay Bouwmeester
  • Patrick Maroon credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
  • Tyler Bozak credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in offensive zone
  • Alex Steen shot blocked by David Krejci
  • Brayden Schenn credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot missed by Jay Bouwmeester
  • Jay Bouwmeester credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Alex Steen
  • Alex Pietrangelo shot blocked by David Krejci
  • Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Sammy Blais saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Zach Sanford credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
  • David Perron credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot on goal by David Perron saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Goal scored by Ryan O'Reilly assisted by Alex Pietrangelo and David Perron
  • Shot on goal by Colton Parayko saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Robert Thomas credited with hit on John Moore in offensive zone
  • Colton Parayko shot blocked by Patrice Bergeron
  • Brayden Schenn shot blocked by John Moore
  • Zach Sanford credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Robert Bortuzzo saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Penalty to Sammy Blais 2 minutes for Slashing Connor Clifton
  • Penalty to Sammy Blais 2 minutes for Roughing Connor Clifton (served by Zach Sanford)
  • Penalty to Robert Bortuzzo 2 minutes for Cross checking Noel Acciari
  • Penalty to Robert Bortuzzo 10 minutes for Misconduct (10 min)
  • Shot on goal by Carl Gunnarsson saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot missed by Noel Acciari
  • Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Jake DeBrusk credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in offensive zone
  • Torey Krug shot blocked by Carl Gunnarsson
  • Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on David Perron in defensive zone
  • Zdeno Chara credited with hit on David Perron in defensive zone
  • Penalty to Sean Kuraly 2 minutes for Delaying the game
  • John Moore credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone
  • Connor Clifton credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Power Play Goal Scored by Brad Marchand assisted by David Pastrnak and Torey Krug
  • Torey Krug shot blocked by Alex Steen
  • Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Jordan Binnington
  • David Pastrnak shot blocked by Jay Bouwmeester
  • Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Jake DeBrusk shot blocked by Robert Bortuzzo
  • Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Noel Acciari credited with hit on Vince Dunn in defensive zone
  • Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone
  • Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Alex Pietrangelo in neutral zone
  • Charlie Coyle credited with hit on Patrick Maroon in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Marcus Johansson saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Penalty to Zdeno Chara 2 minutes for Interference David Perron
  • Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Vladimir Tarasenko in defensive zone
  • Marcus Johansson shot blocked by Jay Bouwmeester
  • Noel Acciari credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
  • David Krejci credited with hit on Vince Dunn in defensive zone
  • Connor Clifton shot blocked by Alex Steen
  • Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone
  • Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on David Perron in defensive zone
  • Connor Clifton shot blocked by Robert Thomas
  • Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Jay Bouwmeester in offensive zone
  • Penalty to Brad Marchand 2 minutes for Tripping Alex Pietrangelo
  • Shot missed by Karson Kuhlman
  • Penalty to Charlie McAvoy 2 minutes for Tripping Vladimir Tarasenko
  • Karson Kuhlman credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Jordan Binnington
  • David Pastrnak credited with hit on Zach Sanford in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Goal scored by Brandon Carlo assisted by Jake DeBrusk
  • Noel Acciari credited with hit on Alex Pietrangelo in defensive zone
  • Joakim Nordstrom shot blocked by Vince Dunn
  • David Pastrnak credited with hit on Vince Dunn in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Jake DeBrusk credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Sean Kuraly
  • Shot on goal by Charlie McAvoy saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Ryan O'Reilly in offensive zone
  • Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Sammy Blais in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Goal scored by Karson Kuhlman assisted by David Krejci
  • Brandon Carlo credited with hit on David Perron in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Danton Heinen
  • Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Goal scored by David Pastrnak assisted by Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand
  • Goal scored by Zdeno Chara
  • Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Connor Clifton credited with hit on Sammy Blais in defensive zone
  • Penalty to Connor Clifton 2 minutes for Roughing Sammy Blais
  • Shot missed by Connor Clifton
