About Nielsen Measurement
STANLEY CUP FINAL - GAME 6
Series tied 3-3
Boston Bruins
49-24-9
, 107 PTS
5
NBC
1
2
3
T
BOS
1
0
4
5
STL
0
0
1
1
St. Louis Blues
45-28-9
, 99 PTS
1
Gamecast
Box Score
Play-by-Play
Team Stats
Videos
Team Stats
Shots
BOS
32
29
STL
Hits
BOS
27
29
STL
Faceoffs Won
BOS
26
37
STL
Penalty Minutes
BOS
10
20
STL
Game Information
8:00 PM, June 9, 2019
Coverage: NBC
Line: STL -115
Over/Under: 5
Linesmen:
Derek Amell
Scott Cherrey
0:45
Bruins third period barrage forces Game 7
0:21
Rask makes save with puck on his back
Bruins force Stanley Cup Game 7 with 5-1 win over Blues
Facing elimination in a quite hostile environment, Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask stepped up for the Boston Bruins once again.
Scoring Summary
Penalties
NBC
1
2
3
T
Bruins
1
0
4
5
Blues
0
0
1
1
1st Period
8:40
Brad Marchand
(9)
(Power Play)
Assists: David Pastrnak, Torey Krug
1
0
2nd Period
No Goals Scored
3rd Period
2:31
Brandon Carlo
(2)
Assists: Jake DeBrusk
2
0
10:15
Karson Kuhlman
(1)
Assists: David Krejci
3
0
12:01
Ryan O'Reilly
(7)
Assists: Alex Pietrangelo, David Perron
3
1
14:06
David Pastrnak
(9)
Assists: Sean Kuraly, Brad Marchand
4
1
17:41
Zdeno Chara
(2)
Unassisted
5
1
Shot Chart
Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
Sammy Blais credited with hit on Danton Heinen in defensive zone
Shot on goal by Tyler Bozak saved by Tuukka Rask
David Perron shot blocked by Joakim Nordstrom
David Perron credited with hit on Joakim Nordstrom in offensive zone
Shot missed by Patrick Maroon
Shot on goal by Vince Dunn saved by Tuukka Rask
Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask
Shot on goal by David Perron saved by Tuukka Rask
Sammy Blais credited with hit on Karson Kuhlman in offensive zone
Shot on goal by David Perron saved by Tuukka Rask
Alex Pietrangelo shot blocked by David Pastrnak
Vladimir Tarasenko shot blocked by Marcus Johansson
Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in defensive zone
Penalty to Brayden Schenn 2 minutes for Boarding Joakim Nordstrom
Penalty to Ryan O'Reilly 2 minutes for Delaying the game
Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
Zach Sanford credited with hit on Torey Krug in offensive zone
Robert Bortuzzo credited with hit on Joakim Nordstrom in neutral zone
Shot missed by Patrick Maroon
Shot on goal by Colton Parayko saved by Tuukka Rask
Alex Steen shot blocked by Noel Acciari
Jay Bouwmeester shot blocked by Noel Acciari
Colton Parayko shot blocked by Sean Kuraly
Shot on goal by David Perron saved by Tuukka Rask
Sammy Blais credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
Shot missed by Ryan O'Reilly
Shot missed by David Perron
Vladimir Tarasenko shot blocked by John Moore
Shot on goal by Colton Parayko saved by Tuukka Rask
Shot missed by Brayden Schenn
Alex Pietrangelo shot blocked by Sean Kuraly
Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Tuukka Rask
Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Tuukka Rask
Shot on goal by Jaden Schwartz saved by Tuukka Rask
Robert Bortuzzo credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in defensive zone
Tyler Bozak credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
David Perron credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in offensive zone
Shot on goal by Oskar Sundqvist saved by Tuukka Rask
Zach Sanford credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in neutral zone
David Perron credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
Shot missed by Jaden Schwartz
Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask
Shot missed by Vladimir Tarasenko
Shot missed by Colton Parayko
Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Noel Acciari in offensive zone
Shot on goal by Vince Dunn saved by Tuukka Rask
Shot missed by Alex Pietrangelo
Shot on goal by Vince Dunn saved by Tuukka Rask
Shot missed by Jaden Schwartz
Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Tuukka Rask
Shot on goal by David Perron saved by Tuukka Rask
David Perron credited with hit on John Moore in offensive zone
Shot on goal by Ryan O'Reilly saved by Tuukka Rask
Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in neutral zone
Tyler Bozak shot blocked by John Moore
Shot on goal by Ryan O'Reilly saved by Tuukka Rask
Sammy Blais credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in offensive zone
Brayden Schenn shot blocked by Jake DeBrusk
Vladimir Tarasenko shot blocked by Jake DeBrusk
Shot missed by Colton Parayko
Shot missed by Jay Bouwmeester
Patrick Maroon credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
Tyler Bozak credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in offensive zone
Alex Steen shot blocked by David Krejci
Brayden Schenn credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in offensive zone
Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Tuukka Rask
Shot missed by Jay Bouwmeester
Jay Bouwmeester credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone
Shot missed by Alex Steen
Alex Pietrangelo shot blocked by David Krejci
Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
Shot on goal by Sammy Blais saved by Tuukka Rask
Zach Sanford credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
David Perron credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Tuukka Rask
Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Tuukka Rask
Shot on goal by David Perron saved by Tuukka Rask
Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Tuukka Rask
Goal scored by Ryan O'Reilly assisted by Alex Pietrangelo and David Perron
Shot on goal by Colton Parayko saved by Tuukka Rask
Robert Thomas credited with hit on John Moore in offensive zone
Colton Parayko shot blocked by Patrice Bergeron
Brayden Schenn shot blocked by John Moore
Zach Sanford credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
Shot on goal by Robert Bortuzzo saved by Tuukka Rask
Penalty to Sammy Blais 2 minutes for Slashing Connor Clifton
Penalty to Sammy Blais 2 minutes for Roughing Connor Clifton (served by Zach Sanford)
Penalty to Robert Bortuzzo 2 minutes for Cross checking Noel Acciari
Penalty to Robert Bortuzzo 10 minutes for Misconduct (10 min)
Shot on goal by Carl Gunnarsson saved by Tuukka Rask
Shot missed by Noel Acciari
Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington
Jake DeBrusk credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in offensive zone
Torey Krug shot blocked by Carl Gunnarsson
Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on David Perron in defensive zone
Zdeno Chara credited with hit on David Perron in defensive zone
Penalty to Sean Kuraly 2 minutes for Delaying the game
John Moore credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone
Connor Clifton credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone
Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington
Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington
Power Play Goal Scored by Brad Marchand assisted by David Pastrnak and Torey Krug
Torey Krug shot blocked by Alex Steen
Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Jordan Binnington
David Pastrnak shot blocked by Jay Bouwmeester
Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Jordan Binnington
Jake DeBrusk shot blocked by Robert Bortuzzo
Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Jordan Binnington
Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Jordan Binnington
Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Jordan Binnington
Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Jordan Binnington
Noel Acciari credited with hit on Vince Dunn in defensive zone
Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone
Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Alex Pietrangelo in neutral zone
Charlie Coyle credited with hit on Patrick Maroon in offensive zone
Shot on goal by Marcus Johansson saved by Jordan Binnington
Penalty to Zdeno Chara 2 minutes for Interference David Perron
Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Vladimir Tarasenko in defensive zone
Marcus Johansson shot blocked by Jay Bouwmeester
Noel Acciari credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in offensive zone
Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington
Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington
Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
David Krejci credited with hit on Vince Dunn in defensive zone
Connor Clifton shot blocked by Alex Steen
Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone
Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in offensive zone
Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington
Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on David Perron in defensive zone
Connor Clifton shot blocked by Robert Thomas
Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Jay Bouwmeester in offensive zone
Penalty to Brad Marchand 2 minutes for Tripping Alex Pietrangelo
Shot missed by Karson Kuhlman
Penalty to Charlie McAvoy 2 minutes for Tripping Vladimir Tarasenko
Karson Kuhlman credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington
Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Jordan Binnington
David Pastrnak credited with hit on Zach Sanford in defensive zone
Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Jordan Binnington
Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington
Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone
Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington
Goal scored by Brandon Carlo assisted by Jake DeBrusk
Noel Acciari credited with hit on Alex Pietrangelo in defensive zone
Joakim Nordstrom shot blocked by Vince Dunn
David Pastrnak credited with hit on Vince Dunn in offensive zone
Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington
Jake DeBrusk credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone
Shot missed by Sean Kuraly
Shot on goal by Charlie McAvoy saved by Jordan Binnington
Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Ryan O'Reilly in offensive zone
Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Sammy Blais in offensive zone
Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington
Goal scored by Karson Kuhlman assisted by David Krejci
Brandon Carlo credited with hit on David Perron in defensive zone
Shot missed by Danton Heinen
Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone
Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Jordan Binnington
Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Jordan Binnington
Goal scored by David Pastrnak assisted by Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand
Goal scored by Zdeno Chara
Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Jordan Binnington
Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Jordan Binnington
Connor Clifton credited with hit on Sammy Blais in defensive zone
Penalty to Connor Clifton 2 minutes for Roughing Sammy Blais
Shot missed by Connor Clifton
All Periods
1st Period
2nd Period
3rd Period
BRUINS
All Players
Noel Acciari
Patrice Bergeron
Jake DeBrusk
Torey Krug
Joakim Nordstrom
Zdeno Chara
Sean Kuraly
John Moore
Connor Clifton
Brad Marchand
David Krejci
David Pastrnak
Charlie Coyle
Marcus Johansson
Charlie McAvoy
Karson Kuhlman
Brandon Carlo
Danton Heinen
All Events
All Shots
Goals
Shots
Hits
Penalties
Blocks
Clear All Events
BLUES
All Players
Oskar Sundqvist
Sammy Blais
Tyler Bozak
David Perron
Patrick Maroon
Vince Dunn
Brayden Schenn
Alex Pietrangelo
Vladimir Tarasenko
Jaden Schwartz
Ryan O'Reilly
Zach Sanford
Robert Bortuzzo
Colton Parayko
Alexander Steen
Jay Bouwmeester
Robert Thomas
Carl Gunnarsson
All Events
All Shots
Goals
Shots
Hits
Penalties
Blocks
Clear All Events
Show Filters
Regular Season Series
Playoff Series
Series tied 3-3
Blues
Bruins
Game 7
6/12
NBC
Bruins
5
Blues
1
Game 6
6/9
Blues
2
Bruins
1
Game 5
6/6
Bruins
2
Blues
4
Game 4
6/3
Bruins
7
Blues
2
Game 3
6/1
Blues
3
Bruins
2
Game 2
5/29
Blues
2
Bruins
4
Game 1
5/27
2019 Atlantic Division Standings
Team
W
L
OTL
PTS
Tampa Bay
62
16
4
128
Boston
49
24
9
107
Toronto
46
28
8
100
Montreal
44
30
8
96
Florida
36
32
14
86
Buffalo
33
39
10
76
Detroit
32
40
10
74
Ottawa
29
47
6
64
2019 Central Division Standings
Team
W
L
OTL
PTS
Nashville
47
29
6
100
Winnipeg
47
30
5
99
St. Louis
45
28
9
99
Dallas
43
32
7
93
Colorado
38
30
14
90
Chicago
36
34
12
84
Minnesota
37
36
9
83
NHL News
Bruins force Stanley Cup Game 7 with 5-1 win over Blues
Facing elimination in a quite hostile environment, Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask stepped up for the Boston Bruins once again.
Berube: Blues trying not to get too far ahead of themselves
Blues head coach Craig Berube says the team's message has been to focus on the first period and go from there.
Bruins shake up lineup in hopes to force Game 7
The Bruins will revert back to a traditional lineup of six defensemen and 12 forwards in Game 6 on Sunday night, shaking things up in the hopes of forcing a Game 7 against the Blues.