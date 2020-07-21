Aston Villa AVL
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
25
-
On: Frédéric Guilbert|Off: Ahmed El Mohamady
-
-
27
-
Trézéguet Goal
-
-
35
-
Lucas Torreira Yellow Card
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Reina
- Targett
- Mings
- Konsa
- El MohamadyOn: Frédéric Guilbert | Off: Ahmed El Mohamady
- Hourihane
- Douglas Luiz
- McGinn
- Grealish
- Samatta
- Trézéguet
|No.
|Name
|
29 Pepe Reina
Saves 0
|
40 Tyrone Mings
Goals 0
|
15 Ezri Konsa
Goals 0
|
18 Matt Targett
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
25' 24 Frédéric Guilbert
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Trézéguet 27'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
23 Jota
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Ørjan Nyland
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-3
- Martinez
- Kolasinac
- David Luiz
- Holding
- Saka
- Torreira
- Ceballos
- Soares
- Aubameyang
- Lacazette
- Nketiah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
11 Lucas Torreira 35'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
77 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
33 Matt Macey
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'
|Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Trézéguet.
|43'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Douglas Luiz.
|42'
|Attempt saved. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Grealish with a cross.
Match Stats
AVL
ARS
Possession
36% 64%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (2)
3 (0)
|AVL
|ARS
|6
|Fouls
|9
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|6
|0
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|36
|+48
|93
|2
|Manchester City
|37
|+62
|78
|3
|Chelsea
|36
|+15
|63
|4
|Leicester City
|37
|+28
|62
|5
|Manchester United
|36
|+28
|62
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|37
|+13
|59
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|37
|+14
|58
|8
|Sheffield United
|37
|+2
|54
|9
|Burnley
|37
|-6
|54
|10
|Arsenal
|36
|+8
|53
|11
|Everton
|37
|-10
|49
|12
|Southampton
|37
|-11
|49
|13
|Newcastle United
|37
|-18
|44
|14
|Crystal Palace
|37
|-19
|42
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|37
|-16
|38
|16
|West Ham United
|36
|-13
|37
|17
|Watford
|37
|-27
|34
|18
|Aston Villa
|36
|-27
|31
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|37
|-27
|31
|20
|Norwich City
|37
|-44
|21
Premier League News
Sterling double deepens Watford relegation fears
Raheem Sterling scores twice as Manchester City thrash Watford 4-0 at Vicarage Road.
Sterling, Manchester City cruise against relegation-threatened Watford
Manchester City pounded relegation-threatened Watford in both clubs' penultimate Premier League match on Tuesday.
Kepa must show he's Chelsea's No. 1 as the Blues build a squad to challenge for the Premier League
Chelsea are building a squad capable of fighting for the Premier League, and if Kepa can't cut out his errors, they'll be forced to replace him.
Watford relegation fears mount after thrashing by Man City
Watford lurched closer to relegation from the Premier League after a 4-0 hammering at home by a merciless Manchester City on Tuesday for whom an ins
Chelsea 'long way' from being title contenders, says Lampard
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes his side are a long way short of the levels of Premier League Champions Liverpool and Manchester City, who ha
Klopp: We will party together but only when it's appropriate
Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool supporters to stay away from Anfield when they lift the Premier League trophy.