  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 25
    • On: Frédéric Guilbert|Off: Ahmed El Mohamady
  • 27
    • Trézéguet Goal
  • 35
    • Lucas Torreira Yellow Card
Aston Villa Logo Aston Villa AVL Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
Tap an icon to see more
AVL
4-3-3
ARS
3-4-3
AVL
4-3-3
  • 29Reina
  • 18Targett
  • 40Mings
  • 15Konsa
  • 27El Mohamady
    On: Frédéric Guilbert | Off: Ahmed El Mohamady
  • 14Hourihane
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 7McGinn
  • 10Grealish
  • 20Samatta
  • 17Trézéguet
No. Name
29 Pepe Reina
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
40 Tyrone Mings
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Ezri Konsa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Matt Targett
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Ahmed El Mohamady
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25' 24  Frédéric Guilbert
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Douglas Luiz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Conor Hourihane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 John McGinn
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Mbwana Samatta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Jack Grealish
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Trézéguet  27'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
8 Henri Lansbury
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Jota
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Kortney Hause
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Ørjan Nyland
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Marvelous Nakamba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Anwar El-Ghazi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36 Indiana Vassilev
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • ,

Match Commentary

45' Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Trézéguet.
43' Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Douglas Luiz.
42' Attempt saved. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Grealish with a cross.

Match Stats

AVL
ARS

Possession

36% 64%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (2)
3 (0)
AVL ARS
6 Fouls 9
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 6
0 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 36 +48 93
2 Manchester City 37 +62 78
3 Chelsea 36 +15 63
4 Leicester City 37 +28 62
5 Manchester United 36 +28 62
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 +13 59
7 Tottenham Hotspur 37 +14 58
8 Sheffield United 37 +2 54
9 Burnley 37 -6 54
10 Arsenal 36 +8 53
11 Everton 37 -10 49
12 Southampton 37 -11 49
13 Newcastle United 37 -18 44
14 Crystal Palace 37 -19 42
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 37 -16 38
16 West Ham United 36 -13 37
17 Watford 37 -27 34
18 Aston Villa 36 -27 31
19 AFC Bournemouth 37 -27 31
20 Norwich City 37 -44 21