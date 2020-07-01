  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 42
    • Willian Penalty - Scored
  • 45+2
    • Tomas Soucek Goal - Header
  • HT
    • Halftime
West Ham United Logo West Ham United WHU Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
Tap an icon to see more
WHU
4-2-3-1
CHE
4-3-3
WHU
4-2-3-1
  • 1Fabianski
  • 3Cresswell
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 23Diop
  • 24Fredericks
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 10Lanzini
  • 18Fornals
  • 17Bowen
  • 30Antonio
No. Name
1 Lukasz Fabianski
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Angelo Ogbonna
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Aaron Cresswell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Ryan Fredericks
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Pablo Fornals
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Tomas Soucek  45'+2'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Michail Antonio
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Manuel Lanzini
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
53 Ben Johnson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Darren Randolph
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Jack Wilshere
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Andriy Yarmolenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Felipe Anderson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Fabián Balbuena
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Albian Ajeti
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Xande Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Alfie Lewis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: London Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

45'+4' First Half ends, West Ham United 1, Chelsea 1.
45'+2' Goal! West Ham United 1, Chelsea 1. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner.
45'+2' Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.

Match Stats

WHU
CHE

Possession

25% 75%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (1)
8 (4)
WHU CHE
3 Fouls 1
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
2 Corner Kicks 1
3 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 31 +49 86
2 Manchester City 31 +44 63
3 Leicester City 32 +29 55
4 Chelsea 31 +14 54
5 Manchester United 32 +20 52
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 +11 52
7 Arsenal 32 +6 46
8 Tottenham Hotspur 31 +9 45
9 Burnley 32 -9 45
10 Sheffield United 31 -1 44
11 Everton 32 -7 44
12 Crystal Palace 32 -9 42
13 Newcastle United 32 -10 42
14 Southampton 32 -14 40
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 32 -10 33
16 Watford 32 -20 28
17 West Ham United 31 -19 27
18 Aston Villa 32 -24 27
19 AFC Bournemouth 32 -24 27
20 Norwich City 32 -35 21