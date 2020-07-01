-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
42
-
Willian Penalty - Scored
-
-
45+2
-
Tomas Soucek Goal - Header
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Fabianski
- Cresswell
- Ogbonna
- Diop
- Fredericks
- Soucek
- Rice
- Lanzini
- Fornals
- Bowen
- Antonio
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Tomas Soucek 45'+2'
Goals 1
|
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
53 Ben Johnson
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Albian Ajeti
Goals 0
|
32 Xande Silva
Goals 0
|
39 Alfie Lewis
Goals 0
- Arrizabalaga
- Alonso
- Rüdiger
- Christensen
- Azpilicueta
- Kovacic
- Kanté
- Barkley
- Pulisic
- Abraham
- Willian
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Christian Pulisic 42'
Goals 0
|
10 Willian
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: London Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+4'
|First Half ends, West Ham United 1, Chelsea 1.
|45'+2'
|Goal! West Ham United 1, Chelsea 1. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner.
|45'+2'
|Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|WHU
|CHE
|3
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|3
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|31
|+49
|86
|2
|Manchester City
|31
|+44
|63
|3
|Leicester City
|32
|+29
|55
|4
|Chelsea
|31
|+14
|54
|5
|Manchester United
|32
|+20
|52
|6
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|32
|+11
|52
|7
|Arsenal
|32
|+6
|46
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|31
|+9
|45
|9
|Burnley
|32
|-9
|45
|10
|Sheffield United
|31
|-1
|44
|11
|Everton
|32
|-7
|44
|12
|Crystal Palace
|32
|-9
|42
|13
|Newcastle United
|32
|-10
|42
|14
|Southampton
|32
|-14
|40
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|32
|-10
|33
|16
|Watford
|32
|-20
|28
|17
|West Ham United
|31
|-19
|27
|18
|Aston Villa
|32
|-24
|27
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|32
|-24
|27
|20
|Norwich City
|32
|-35
|21
