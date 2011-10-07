- Ward
- Davies
- Rodon
- Mepham
- Roberts
- Ramsey
- Morrell
- Allen
- James
- Moore
- Bale
|No.
|Name
|
12 Danny Ward
|
22 Chris Mepham
|
16 Joe Morrell
|
10 Aaron Ramsey
|
20 Daniel James
|
11 Gareth Bale
|Substitutes
|
21 Adam Davies
|
19 David Brooks
|
15 Ethan Ampadu
|
23 Dylan Levitt
- Sommer
- Akanji
- Schär
- Elvedi
- Rodríguez
- Xhaka
- Freuler
- Mbabu
- Shaqiri
- Seferovic
- Embolo
|No.
|Name
|
22 Fabian Schär
|
10 Granit Xhaka
|Substitutes
|
14 Steven Zuber
|
17 Loris Benito
|
12 Yvon Mvogo
|
15 Djibril Sow
|
25 Eray Cömart
|
21 Jonas Omlin
|
11 Ruben Vargas
Head To Head Record
|Date
|Competition
|Wales WAL
|2-0
|Switzerland SUI
|7 Oct, 2011
|UEFA European Championship Qualifying
|Switzerland SUI
|4-1
|Wales WAL
|12 Oct, 2010
|UEFA European Championship Qualifying
Game Information
-
VENUE: Baku Olympic Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: ESPN
-
Baku
Watch
UEFA European Championship Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Italy
|1
|+3
|3
|2
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wales
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Turkey
|1
|-3
|0
