WAL
4-3-3
SUI
3-4-1-2
WAL
4-3-3
  • 12Ward
  • 4Davies
  • 6Rodon
  • 22Mepham
  • 14Roberts
  • 10Ramsey
  • 16Morrell
  • 7Allen
  • 20James
  • 13Moore
  • 11Bale
No. Name
  12 Danny Ward
  6 Joe Rodon
  22 Chris Mepham
  4 Ben Davies
  14 Connor Roberts
  16 Joe Morrell
  10 Aaron Ramsey
  7 Joe Allen
  13 Kieffer Moore
  20 Daniel James
  11 Gareth Bale
Substitutes
  18 Jonny Williams
  21 Adam Davies
  19 David Brooks
  1 Wayne Hennessey
  2 Chris Gunter
  5 Tom Lockyer
  8 Harry Wilson
  9 Tyler Roberts
  15 Ethan Ampadu
  17 Rhys Norrington-Davies
  23 Dylan Levitt
  3 Neco Williams

Head To Head Record

Date Competition
Wales WAL 2-0 Switzerland SUI 7 Oct, 2011 UEFA European Championship Qualifying
Switzerland SUI 4-1 Wales WAL 12 Oct, 2010 UEFA European Championship Qualifying

Game Information

  • VENUE: Baku Olympic Stadium
  • ,
    COVERAGE: ESPN
  • Baku
Data is currently unavailable.