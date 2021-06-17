Brazil BRA
Peru PER
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
12
-
Alex Sandro Goal
-
-
23
-
Christian Ramos Yellow Card
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-4-2
- Ederson
- Alex Sandro
- Silva
- Militão
- Danilo
- Everton
- Fred
- Fabinho
- Jesus
- Neymar
- Gabriel
|No.
|Name
|
23 Ederson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
14 Éder Militão
Goals 0
|
6 Alex Sandro 12'
Goals 1
|
2 Danilo
Goals 0
|
15 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
8 Fred
Goals 0
|
19 Everton
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Neymar
Goals 0
|
21 Gabriel
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
12 Weverton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Renan Lodi
Goals 0
|
13 Emerson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Gallese
- López
- Abram
- Ramos
- Corzo
- Yotún
- Tapia
- Cueva
- Peña
- Carrillo
- Lapadula
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Christian Ramos 23'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Renato Tapia
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Alexis Arias
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Renzo Garcés
Goals 0
|
17 Luis Iberico
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Carlos Lora
Goals 0
|
11 Alex Valera
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estádio Nilton Santos
-
,
-
Rio de Janeiro
Match Commentary
|28'
|Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Brazil).
|28'
|André Carrillo (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|27'
|Attempt saved. Aldo Corzo (Peru) right footed shot from very close range is saved.
Match Stats
BRA
PER
Possession
43% 57%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (1)
2 (1)
|BRA
|PER
|4
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
Copa America Standings
Copa America News
Colombia held to goalless draw by Venezuela in Copa America clash
An understrength Venezuela shut out a vastly superior Colombia in a 0-0 draw in the Copa America on Thursday.
Coronavirus at Copa America: Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, Chile have at least one case
Half of the teams playing the Copa America -- Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru and Chile -- have confirmed at least one positive test.
How can Messi, Argentina improve as they prepare for Uruguay?
Gab Marcotti breaks down Argentina's draw with Chile and what the team needs to improve on.
Maradona remembered with stunning 3D light show
A light show featuring 3D projections pays tribute to Diego Maradona before Argentina's Copa America clash with Chile.
Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo in all-time free kick charts after Copa America strike
Lionel Messi has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo as the active player to score the most free kicks after scoring in Argentina's Copa America opener.
Copa America: 52 COVID-19 positive cases among players, staff, workers
Brazil's health ministry raised the number of COVID-19 cases related to the Copa America to 52 from 41, including 33 players or staffers.