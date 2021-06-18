Argentina ARG
Uruguay URU
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
13
-
Guido Rodríguez Goal - Header
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-3-3
- Martínez
- Acuña
- Otamendi
- Romero
- Molina
- Lo Celso
- Rodríguez
- De Paul
- González
- Martínez
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Guido Rodríguez 13'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Juan Musso
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Muslera
- Vina
- Godín
- Giménez
- González
- De La Cruz
- Torreira
- Bentancur
- Valverde
- Cavani
- Suárez
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Matias Vina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Brian Ocampo
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha
-
,
-
Brasília
Match Commentary
|45'+4'
|First Half ends, Argentina 1, Uruguay 0.
|45'+4'
|Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|45'+4'
|Foul by Matias Viña (Uruguay).
Match Stats
ARG
URU
Possession
45% 55%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (5)
3 (0)
|ARG
|URU
|2
|Fouls
|9
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|4
Copa America Standings
