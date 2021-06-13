-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
23
-
Marquinhos Goal
-
- Alisson
- Lodi
- Marquinhos
- Militão
- Danilo
- Fred
- Casemiro
- Paquetá
- Neymar
- Richarlison
- Jesus
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
4 Marquinhos 23'
Goals 1
|
14 Éder Militão
Goals 0
|
16 Renan Lodi
Goals 0
|
2 Danilo
Goals 0
|
5 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
8 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Neymar
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
23 Ederson
Saves 0
|
21 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
22 Felipe
Goals 0
|
19 Everton
Goals 0
|
12 Weverton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Emerson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Graterol
- Cumana
- Mago
- Martinez
- La Mantia
- González
- Cásseres Jr.
- Manzano
- Moreno
- Martínez
- Aristeguieta
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
14 Luis Mago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Yohan Cumana
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
15 Jhon Murillo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Luis Romero
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha
-
,
-
Brasília
Match Commentary
|37'
|Offside, Brazil. Lucas Paquetá tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.
|35'
|Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Luis Martínez.
|32'
|Joel Graterol (Venezuela) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BRA
|VEN
|3
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|5
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|2
Copa America Standings
