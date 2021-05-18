Manchester United MAN
Fulham FUL
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Tuanzebe
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- Pogba
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Cavani
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Amad Diallo
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Areola
- Bryan
- Adarabioyo
- Ream
- De Cordova-Reid
- Lemina
- Reed
- Carvalho
- Zambo Anguissa
- Lookman
- Cavaleiro
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Joe Bryan
Goals 0
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
18 Mario Lemina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Josh Onomah
Goals 0
|
12 Marek Rodak
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Ola Aina
Goals 0
|
27 Josh Maja
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
-
Manchester
Match Commentary
|-
|First Half begins.
|-
|Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match Stats
MAN
FUL
Possession
0% 0%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
0 (0)
|MAN
|FUL
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|36
|+47
|83
|2
|Manchester United
|36
|+28
|70
|3
|Leicester City
|36
|+21
|66
|4
|Chelsea
|36
|+22
|64
|5
|Liverpool
|36
|+21
|63
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|36
|+22
|59
|7
|West Ham United
|36
|+10
|59
|8
|Everton
|36
|+3
|56
|9
|Arsenal
|36
|+12
|55
|10
|Leeds United
|36
|+4
|53
|11
|Aston Villa
|36
|+7
|49
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|36
|-14
|45
|13
|Crystal Palace
|36
|-21
|44
|14
|Southampton
|36
|-16
|43
|15
|Burnley
|36
|-18
|39
|16
|Newcastle United
|36
|-19
|39
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|36
|-5
|38
|18
|Fulham
|36
|-24
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|36
|-37
|26
|20
|Sheffield United
|36
|-43
|20
