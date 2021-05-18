  • KO
Manchester United Logo Manchester United MAN Fulham FUL Fulham Logo
4-2-3-1
3-4-2-1
4-2-3-1
  • 1de Gea
  • 23Shaw
  • 38Tuanzebe
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 17Fred
  • 39McTominay
  • 6Pogba
  • 18Fernandes
  • 11Greenwood
  • 7Cavani
Game Information

  • VENUE: Old Trafford
  • ,
  • Manchester

Match Commentary

- First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 36 +47 83
2 Manchester United 36 +28 70
3 Leicester City 36 +21 66
4 Chelsea 36 +22 64
5 Liverpool 36 +21 63
6 Tottenham Hotspur 36 +22 59
7 West Ham United 36 +10 59
8 Everton 36 +3 56
9 Arsenal 36 +12 55
10 Leeds United 36 +4 53
11 Aston Villa 36 +7 49
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 -14 45
13 Crystal Palace 36 -21 44
14 Southampton 36 -16 43
15 Burnley 36 -18 39
16 Newcastle United 36 -19 39
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 36 -5 38
18 Fulham 36 -24 27
19 West Bromwich Albion 36 -37 26
20 Sheffield United 36 -43 20