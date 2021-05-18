-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
32
-
Ayoze Perez Yellow Card
-
-
32
-
On: Mateo Kovacic|Off: N'Golo Kanté
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Leicester City 0.
-
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- James
- Chilwell
- Jorginho
- KantéOn: Mateo Kovacic | Off: N'Golo Kanté
- Azpilicueta
- Mount
- Pulisic
- Werner
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
32' 17 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Emerson
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Schmeichel
- Söyüncü
- Fofana
- Castagne
- Thomas
- Ndidi
- Tielemans
- Albrighton
- Maddison
- Perez
- Vardy
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Luke Thomas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ayoze Perez 32'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Dennis Praet
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
-
London
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Leicester City 0.
|44'
|Thiago Silva (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|44'
|Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CHE
|LEI
|10
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|36
|+47
|83
|2
|Manchester United
|36
|+28
|70
|3
|Leicester City
|36
|+21
|66
|4
|Chelsea
|36
|+22
|64
|5
|Liverpool
|36
|+21
|63
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|36
|+22
|59
|7
|West Ham United
|36
|+10
|59
|8
|Everton
|36
|+3
|56
|9
|Arsenal
|36
|+12
|55
|10
|Leeds United
|36
|+4
|53
|11
|Aston Villa
|36
|+7
|49
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|36
|-14
|45
|13
|Crystal Palace
|36
|-21
|44
|14
|Southampton
|36
|-16
|43
|15
|Burnley
|36
|-18
|39
|16
|Newcastle United
|36
|-19
|39
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|36
|-5
|38
|18
|Fulham
|36
|-24
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|36
|-37
|26
|20
|Sheffield United
|36
|-43
|20
