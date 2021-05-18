  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 32
    • Ayoze Perez Yellow Card
  • 32
    • On: Mateo Kovacic|Off: N'Golo Kanté
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Leicester City 0.
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Leicester City LEI Leicester City Logo
CHE
3-4-2-1
LEI
3-4-2-1
CHE
3-4-2-1
  • 16Mendy
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 6Silva
  • 24James
  • 21Chilwell
  • 5Jorginho
  • 7Kanté
    On: Mateo Kovacic | Off: N'Golo Kanté
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 19Mount
  • 10Pulisic
  • 11Werner
No. Name
16 Édouard Mendy
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Thiago Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Antonio Rüdiger
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reece James
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 N'Golo Kanté
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32' 17  Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Christian Pulisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
18 Olivier Giroud
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Marcos Alonso
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Emerson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Tammy Abraham
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Callum Hudson-Odoi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,
  • London

Match Commentary

45'+3' First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Leicester City 0.
44' Thiago Silva (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44' Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City).

Match Stats

CHE
LEI

Possession

65% 35%

Shots (on Goal)

11 (3)
1 (0)
CHE LEI
10 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
4 Corner Kicks 3
0 Saves 3
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 36 +47 83
2 Manchester United 36 +28 70
3 Leicester City 36 +21 66
4 Chelsea 36 +22 64
5 Liverpool 36 +21 63
6 Tottenham Hotspur 36 +22 59
7 West Ham United 36 +10 59
8 Everton 36 +3 56
9 Arsenal 36 +12 55
10 Leeds United 36 +4 53
11 Aston Villa 36 +7 49
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 -14 45
13 Crystal Palace 36 -21 44
14 Southampton 36 -16 43
15 Burnley 36 -18 39
16 Newcastle United 36 -19 39
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 36 -5 38
18 Fulham 36 -24 27
19 West Bromwich Albion 36 -37 26
20 Sheffield United 36 -43 20