  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 43
    • Roberto Firmino Goal
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Burnley 0, Liverpool 1.
  • 52
    • Nathaniel Phillips Goal - Header
Burnley Logo Burnley BUR Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
BUR
4-4-1-1
LIV
4-3-3
BUR
4-4-1-1
  • 25Norris
  • 3Taylor
  • 6Mee
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 2Lowton
  • 11McNeil
  • 4Cork
  • 18Westwood
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 8Brownhill
  • 9Wood
No. Name
25 Will Norris
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Ben Mee
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 James Tarkowski
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Charlie Taylor
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matthew Lowton
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Jack Cork
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Ashley Westwood
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Dwight McNeil
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Johann Gudmundsson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Chris Wood
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Josh Brownhill
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
19 Jay Rodriguez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Ashley Barnes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Erik Pieters
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
38 Lewis Richards
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Matej Vydra
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Bailey Peacock-Farrell
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Jimmy Dunne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
31 Richard Nartey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45 Anthony Driscoll-Glennon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Turf Moor
  • ,
  • Burnley

Match Commentary

55' Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
54' Attempt blocked. Thiago (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
52' Goal! Burnley 0, Liverpool 2. Nathaniel Phillips (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané following a corner.

Match Stats

BUR
LIV

Possession

36% 64%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (2)
16 (2)
BUR LIV
6 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
4 Corner Kicks 4
0 Saves 3
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 37 +46 83
2 Manchester United 37 +28 71
3 Chelsea 37 +23 67
4 Leicester City 37 +20 66
5 Liverpool 36 +21 63
6 Tottenham Hotspur 36 +22 59
7 West Ham United 36 +10 59
8 Leeds United 37 +6 56
9 Everton 36 +3 56
10 Arsenal 36 +12 55
11 Aston Villa 36 +7 49
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 -14 45
13 Crystal Palace 36 -21 44
14 Southampton 37 -18 43
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 37 -4 41
16 Burnley 36 -18 39
17 Newcastle United 36 -19 39
18 Fulham 37 -24 28
19 West Bromwich Albion 36 -37 26
20 Sheffield United 36 -43 20