-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
43
-
Roberto Firmino Goal
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Burnley 0, Liverpool 1.
-
-
52
-
Nathaniel Phillips Goal - Header
-
- Norris
- Taylor
- Mee
- Tarkowski
- Lowton
- McNeil
- Cork
- Westwood
- Gudmundsson
- Brownhill
- Wood
|No.
|Name
|
25 Will Norris
Saves 0
|
6 Ben Mee
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Erik Pieters
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Matej Vydra
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
34 Jimmy Dunne
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Williams
- Phillips
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Fabinho
- Thiago
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
47 Nathaniel Phillips 52'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
9 Roberto Firmino 43'
Goals 1
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Turf Moor
-
,
-
Burnley
Match Commentary
|55'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
|54'
|Attempt blocked. Thiago (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
|52'
|Goal! Burnley 0, Liverpool 2. Nathaniel Phillips (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané following a corner.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BUR
|LIV
|6
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|4
|0
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|37
|+46
|83
|2
|Manchester United
|37
|+28
|71
|3
|Chelsea
|37
|+23
|67
|4
|Leicester City
|37
|+20
|66
|5
|Liverpool
|36
|+21
|63
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|36
|+22
|59
|7
|West Ham United
|36
|+10
|59
|8
|Leeds United
|37
|+6
|56
|9
|Everton
|36
|+3
|56
|10
|Arsenal
|36
|+12
|55
|11
|Aston Villa
|36
|+7
|49
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|36
|-14
|45
|13
|Crystal Palace
|36
|-21
|44
|14
|Southampton
|37
|-18
|43
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|37
|-4
|41
|16
|Burnley
|36
|-18
|39
|17
|Newcastle United
|36
|-19
|39
|18
|Fulham
|37
|-24
|28
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|36
|-37
|26
|20
|Sheffield United
|36
|-43
|20
