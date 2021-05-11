Manchester United MAN
Leicester City LEI
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
10
-
Luke Thomas Goal
-
-
15
-
Mason Greenwood Goal
-
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Telles
- Tuanzebe
- Bailly
- Williams
- Matic
- van de Beek
- Elanga
- Mata
- Diallo
- Greenwood
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Mason Greenwood 15'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
19 Amad Diallo
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Schmeichel
- Thomas
- Söyüncü
- Fofana
- Castagne
- Perez
- Ndidi
- Tielemans
- Albrighton
- Vardy
- Iheanacho
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ayoze Perez
Goals 0
|
33 Luke Thomas 10'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Danny Ward
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Dennis Praet
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
-
Manchester
Match Commentary
|39'
|Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|39'
|Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United).
|35'
|Offside, Manchester United. David de Gea tries a through ball, but Anthony Elanga is caught offside.
Match Stats
MAN
LEI
Possession
54% 46%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (1)
1 (1)
|MAN
|LEI
|5
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|35
|+46
|80
|2
|Manchester United
|34
|+31
|70
|3
|Chelsea
|35
|+23
|64
|4
|Leicester City
|35
|+20
|63
|5
|West Ham United
|35
|+10
|58
|6
|Liverpool
|34
|+18
|57
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|35
|+20
|56
|8
|Everton
|34
|+4
|55
|9
|Arsenal
|35
|+11
|52
|10
|Leeds United
|35
|0
|50
|11
|Aston Villa
|34
|+8
|48
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|35
|-12
|45
|13
|Crystal Palace
|34
|-20
|41
|14
|Burnley
|35
|-14
|39
|15
|Newcastle United
|35
|-18
|39
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|35
|-5
|37
|17
|Southampton
|34
|-20
|37
|18
|Fulham
|35
|-22
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|35
|-36
|26
|20
|Sheffield United
|35
|-44
|17
Premier League News
Arsenal's Arteta hints at major squad overhaul this summer following Europa League defeat
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hinted that he is planning a major overhaul of their squad this summer.
UFC legend Conor McGregor on Man United talk: I could do 'big things'
Conor McGregor has said he would do "big things" with Manchester United if he were to buy the club.
Burnley cements Fulham's relegation
Strikes from Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood sealed the Cottagers' fate, unable to overturn the deficit in the second half.
Will Liverpool beat Man United to Jadon Sancho's signature?
Archie Rhind-Tutt reveals Liverpool are now in a tug-of-war with Manchester United for Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.
'A heroic relegation': Why Fulham is out of the Premier League again
ESPN's resident Fulham fan, Archie Rhind-Tutt, and former goalkeeper Kasey Keller reflect on the Cottagers' relegation from the Premier League.
Will Leicester crumble & allow Liverpool to finish top 4?
The FC guys predict who will snag the final Champions League spot between Leicester and Liverpool.