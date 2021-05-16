West Bromwich Albion WBA
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
15
-
Hal Robson-Kanu Goal
-
-
33
-
Mohamed Salah Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-4-1-1
- Johnstone
- Townsend
- Bartley
- Ajayi
- Furlong
- Diangana
- Yokuslu
- Gallagher
- Phillips
- Pereira
- Robson-Kanu
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
35 Okay Yokuslu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 Hal Robson-Kanu 15'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Lee Peltier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 David Button
Saves 0
|
17 Mbaye Diagne
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Dara O'Shea
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Williams
- Phillips
- Alexander-Arnold
- Jones
- Fabinho
- Thiago
- Mané
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
11 Mohamed Salah 33'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
58 Ben Woodburn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: The Hawthorns
-
,
-
West Bromwich
Match Commentary
|45'+6'
|First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Liverpool 1.
|45'+5'
|Foul by Matheus Pereira (West Bromwich Albion).
|45'+5'
|Alisson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
WBA
LIV
Possession
26% 74%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (1)
13 (3)
|WBA
|LIV
|4
|Fouls
|11
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|5
|2
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|36
|+47
|83
|2
|Manchester United
|36
|+28
|70
|3
|Leicester City
|36
|+21
|66
|4
|Chelsea
|36
|+22
|64
|5
|Liverpool
|35
|+20
|60
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|36
|+22
|59
|7
|West Ham United
|36
|+10
|59
|8
|Everton
|35
|+4
|56
|9
|Arsenal
|36
|+12
|55
|10
|Leeds United
|36
|+4
|53
|11
|Aston Villa
|36
|+7
|49
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|36
|-14
|45
|13
|Crystal Palace
|36
|-21
|44
|14
|Southampton
|36
|-16
|43
|15
|Burnley
|36
|-18
|39
|16
|Newcastle United
|36
|-19
|39
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|36
|-5
|38
|18
|Fulham
|36
|-24
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|35
|-36
|26
|20
|Sheffield United
|35
|-44
|17
English Premier League News
Tottenham overcome Wolves to keep faint hopes of Champions League qualification
Tottenham kept their faint hopes of Champions League qualification alive after a 2-0 home win against Wolves on Sunday.
Crystal Palace strike late to sink Aston Villa 3-2 in thrilling clash
Crystal Palace struck twice in the second half through forward Wilfried Zaha and left back Tyrick Mitchell to secure a 3-2 win over Aston Villa.
West Ham top-four hopes dented by Brighton draw
West Ham United's fading hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four suffered another setback when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighton.
Premier League top-four race: Liverpool, Chelsea or Leicester to miss out?
Here's what Chelsea, Leicester City and Liverpool need to do to qualify for next season's Champions League.
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek on Arsenal bid: Kroenkes rejected me
Spotify owner Daniel Ek claims he has had a takeover bid for Arsenal rejected by owners Kroenke Sports Enterprises.
Clinical Leeds United smash Burnley 4-0
Leeds United extend Burnley's winless home run with a comfortable 4-0 win over the hosts.