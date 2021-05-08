Manchester City MNC
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
Tap an icon to see more
3-1-4-2
- Ederson
- Dias
- Aké
- Laporte
- Rodri
- Mendy
- Sterling
- Torres
- Cancelo
- Agüero
- Jesus
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Christensen
- Azpilicueta
- Alonso
- Kanté
- Gilmour
- James
- Ziyech
- Pulisic
- Werner
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
33 Emerson
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
-
Manchester
Match Commentary
|6'
|Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).
|6'
|Ferran Torres (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|4'
|Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rúben Dias.
Match Stats
MNC
CHE
Possession
50% 50%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (0)
0 (0)
|MNC
|CHE
|1
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|34
|+47
|80
|2
|Manchester United
|33
|+29
|67
|3
|Leicester City
|35
|+20
|63
|4
|Chelsea
|34
|+22
|61
|5
|West Ham United
|34
|+11
|58
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|35
|+20
|56
|7
|Liverpool
|33
|+16
|54
|8
|Everton
|33
|+3
|52
|9
|Leeds United
|35
|0
|50
|10
|Arsenal
|34
|+9
|49
|11
|Aston Villa
|33
|+10
|48
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|34
|-13
|42
|13
|Crystal Palace
|34
|-20
|41
|14
|Newcastle United
|35
|-18
|39
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|34
|-4
|37
|16
|Southampton
|33
|-18
|37
|17
|Burnley
|34
|-16
|36
|18
|Fulham
|34
|-20
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|34
|-34
|26
|20
|Sheffield United
|35
|-44
|17
Premier League News
Palace secure top-flight status with 2-0 win at Sheffield Utd
Deflected goals from Christian Benteke and Eberechi Eze gave Crystal Palace a 2-0 win at relegated Sheffield United on Saturday.
Tottenham's UCL hopes fade after defeat to Leeds
Leeds United all but end Tottenham's top-four pursuit after a 3-1 win at Elland Road.
Why Harry Kane must 'look after himself' and leave Spurs
Janusz Michallik expects Harry Kane to leave Tottenham with their Champions League hopes all but gone.
Super League saga rumbles on: Will Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus be banned?
The latest in the Super League fallout sees three rebel clubs angry with UEFA amid threats of a ban. Gab Marcotti breaks down what is happening.
Tottenham's Champions League hopes suffer dent against Leeds
Tottenham's slim hopes of Champions League football next season took a massive dent with a 3-1 loss to Leeds on Saturday.
UEFA: Super League rebels Barcelona, Juventus, Real Madrid face sanctions; Premier League clubs get deal
Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus could be banned from Champions League for ESL involvement, UEFA warned Friday.