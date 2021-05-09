Aston Villa AVL
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
24
-
Bertrand Traoré Goal
-
-
45+1
-
Ollie Watkins Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-2-3-1
- Martínez
- Targett
- Mings
- Konsa
- Cash
- Douglas Luiz
- McGinn
- El Ghazi
- Barkley
- Traoré
- Watkins
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Matt Targett
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Ollie Watkins 45'+1'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Bertrand Traoré 24'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Wesley
Goals 0
|
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
|
41 Jacob Ramsey
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Henderson
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- Pogba
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Rashford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Villa Park
-
,
-
Birmingham
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Manchester United 0.
|45'+2'
|Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by John McGinn.
|45'+1'
|Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match Stats
AVL
MAN
Possession
39% 61%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (2)
9 (4)
|AVL
|MAN
|6
|Fouls
|11
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|2
|4
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|35
|+46
|80
|2
|Manchester United
|33
|+29
|67
|3
|Chelsea
|35
|+23
|64
|4
|Leicester City
|35
|+20
|63
|5
|West Ham United
|34
|+11
|58
|6
|Liverpool
|34
|+18
|57
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|35
|+20
|56
|8
|Everton
|33
|+3
|52
|9
|Leeds United
|35
|0
|50
|10
|Arsenal
|34
|+9
|49
|11
|Aston Villa
|33
|+10
|48
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|35
|-12
|45
|13
|Crystal Palace
|34
|-20
|41
|14
|Newcastle United
|35
|-18
|39
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|35
|-5
|37
|16
|Southampton
|34
|-20
|37
|17
|Burnley
|34
|-16
|36
|18
|Fulham
|34
|-20
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|34
|-34
|26
|20
|Sheffield United
|35
|-44
|17
