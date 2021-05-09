  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 24
    • Bertrand Traoré Goal
  • 45+1
    • Ollie Watkins Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
Aston Villa Logo Aston Villa AVL Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
AVL
4-2-3-1
MAN
4-2-3-1
AVL
4-2-3-1
  • 26Martínez
  • 18Targett
  • 5Mings
  • 4Konsa
  • 2Cash
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 7McGinn
  • 21El Ghazi
  • 20Barkley
  • 15Traoré
  • 11Watkins
No. Name
26 Emiliano Martínez
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Tyrone Mings
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ezri Konsa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Matt Targett
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matthew Cash
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Douglas Luiz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 John McGinn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Ollie Watkins  45'+1'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Anwar El Ghazi
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Bertrand Traoré  24'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
1 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Ahmed Elmohamady
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Kortney Hause
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Marvelous Nakamba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Wesley
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Keinan Davis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
41 Jacob Ramsey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
60 Carney Chukwuemeka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
52 Jaden Philogene-Bidace
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Villa Park
  • ,
  • Birmingham

Match Commentary

45'+2' First Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Manchester United 0.
45'+2' Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by John McGinn.
45'+1' Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Match Stats

AVL
MAN

Possession

39% 61%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (2)
9 (4)
AVL MAN
6 Fouls 11
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
3 Corner Kicks 2
4 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 35 +46 80
2 Manchester United 33 +29 67
3 Chelsea 35 +23 64
4 Leicester City 35 +20 63
5 West Ham United 34 +11 58
6 Liverpool 34 +18 57
7 Tottenham Hotspur 35 +20 56
8 Everton 33 +3 52
9 Leeds United 35 0 50
10 Arsenal 34 +9 49
11 Aston Villa 33 +10 48
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 -12 45
13 Crystal Palace 34 -20 41
14 Newcastle United 35 -18 39
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 35 -5 37
16 Southampton 34 -20 37
17 Burnley 34 -16 36
18 Fulham 34 -20 27
19 West Bromwich Albion 34 -34 26
20 Sheffield United 35 -44 17