Chelsea CHE
Fulham FUL
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
10
-
Kai Havertz Goal
-
Tap an icon to see more
3-4-2-1
- Mendy
- Zouma
- Silva
- Christensen
- Chilwell
- Mount
- Gilmour
- James
- Werner
- Ziyech
- Havertz
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz 10'
Goals 1
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Areola
- Robinson
- Adarabioyo
- Andersen
- Aina
- Lemina
- Zambo Anguissa
- Lookman
- De Cordova-Reid
- Cavaleiro
- Maja
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Ola Aina
Goals 0
|
18 Mario Lemina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Josh Maja
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Joe Bryan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Josh Onomah
Goals 0
|
12 Marek Rodak
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
-
London
Match Commentary
|37'
|Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|37'
|Foul by Billy Gilmour (Chelsea).
|37'
|Ola Aina (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
CHE
FUL
Possession
54% 46%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (1)
6 (2)
|CHE
|FUL
|7
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|4
|2
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|34
|+47
|80
|2
|Manchester United
|33
|+29
|67
|3
|Leicester City
|34
|+22
|63
|4
|Chelsea
|33
|+20
|58
|5
|West Ham United
|33
|+10
|55
|6
|Liverpool
|33
|+16
|54
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|33
|+18
|53
|8
|Everton
|32
|+4
|52
|9
|Leeds United
|34
|-2
|47
|10
|Arsenal
|33
|+7
|46
|11
|Aston Villa
|32
|+9
|45
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|33
|-13
|41
|13
|Crystal Palace
|33
|-22
|38
|14
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|34
|-4
|37
|15
|Southampton
|33
|-18
|37
|16
|Burnley
|33
|-15
|36
|17
|Newcastle United
|33
|-18
|36
|18
|Fulham
|33
|-18
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|33
|-34
|25
|20
|Sheffield United
|33
|-38
|17
Premier League News
Welbeck scores a stunner as Brighton win vs. Leeds
Danny Welbeck scores an excellent second-half goal as Brighton edge closer to safety with a 2-0 win vs Leeds.
LIVE Transfer Talk: Sterling could leave Man City this summer
Raheem Sterling has seen his minutes dwindle and he could leave the club at the end of this season. Transfer Talk is LIVE with the latest.
Brighton beat Leeds to all but secure Premier League safety
Goals from Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck guided Brighton and Hove Albion to a 2-0 victory over Leeds United.
Man City boss Guardiola in love with 'incredible' Aguero
Pep Guardiola was generous in his praise for outgoing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero after the 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.
Man City, on brink of Premier League title, are already laying down a marker for the next one
Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in a win which all but settles this Premier League title race and lays down a marker for the next.
Man City edge closer to title with win vs. Crystal Palace
Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres give Manchester City a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.