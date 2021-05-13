Manchester United MAN
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
10
-
Bruno Fernandes Goal
-
-
34
-
Diogo Jota Goal
-
4-2-3-1
- Henderson
- Shaw
- Lindelöf
- Bailly
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- Pogba
- Fernandes
- Rashford
- Cavani
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Bruno Fernandes 10'
Goals 1
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Amad Diallo
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Williams
- Phillips
- Alexander-Arnold
- Wijnaldum
- Fabinho
- Thiago
- Diogo Jota
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota 34'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
58 Ben Woodburn
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
-
Manchester
Match Commentary
|36'
|Attempt blocked. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
|35'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Eric Bailly.
|35'
|Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Match Stats
MAN
LIV
Possession
40% 60%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (1)
9 (3)
|MAN
|LIV
|3
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|4
|2
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|35
|+46
|80
|2
|Manchester United
|35
|+30
|70
|3
|Leicester City
|36
|+21
|66
|4
|Chelsea
|36
|+22
|64
|5
|West Ham United
|35
|+10
|58
|6
|Liverpool
|34
|+18
|57
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|35
|+20
|56
|8
|Everton
|35
|+4
|56
|9
|Arsenal
|36
|+12
|55
|10
|Leeds United
|35
|0
|50
|11
|Aston Villa
|35
|+8
|49
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|35
|-12
|45
|13
|Crystal Palace
|35
|-22
|41
|14
|Southampton
|35
|-18
|40
|15
|Burnley
|35
|-14
|39
|16
|Newcastle United
|35
|-18
|39
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|35
|-5
|37
|18
|Fulham
|35
|-22
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|35
|-36
|26
|20
|Sheffield United
|35
|-44
|17
