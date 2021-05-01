-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 0.
-
- Guaita
- Mitchell
- Dann
- Kouyaté
- Ward
- Eze
- Milivojevic
- Riedewald
- Zaha
- Benteke
- Townsend
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Eberechi Eze
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
24 Gary Cahill
Goals 0
|
34 Martin Kelly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
15 Jeff Schlupp
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Ederson
- Mendy
- Laporte
- Aké
- Cancelo
- Sterling
- Rodri
- Fernandinho
- Torres
- Agüero
- Jesus
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Selhurst Park
-
,
-
London
Match Commentary
|47'
|Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|47'
|Foul by Rodrigo (Manchester City).
|46'
|João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CRY
|MNC
|6
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|33
|+45
|77
|2
|Manchester United
|33
|+29
|67
|3
|Leicester City
|34
|+22
|63
|4
|Chelsea
|33
|+20
|58
|5
|West Ham United
|33
|+10
|55
|6
|Liverpool
|33
|+16
|54
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|33
|+18
|53
|8
|Everton
|32
|+4
|52
|9
|Leeds United
|33
|0
|47
|10
|Arsenal
|33
|+7
|46
|11
|Aston Villa
|32
|+9
|45
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|33
|-13
|41
|13
|Crystal Palace
|32
|-20
|38
|14
|Southampton
|33
|-18
|37
|15
|Burnley
|33
|-15
|36
|16
|Newcastle United
|33
|-18
|36
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|33
|-6
|34
|18
|Fulham
|33
|-18
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|33
|-34
|25
|20
|Sheffield United
|33
|-38
|17
