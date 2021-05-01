  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 0.
Crystal Palace Logo Crystal Palace CRY Manchester City MNC Manchester City Logo
CRY
4-3-3
MNC
4-4-1-1
CRY
4-3-3
  • 31Guaita
  • 27Mitchell
  • 6Dann
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 2Ward
  • 25Eze
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 44Riedewald
  • 11Zaha
  • 20Benteke
  • 10Townsend
No. Name
31 Vicente Guaita
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Scott Dann
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Cheikhou Kouyaté
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Tyrick Mitchell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Joel Ward
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Luka Milivojevic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Eberechi Eze
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
44 Jairo Riedewald
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Christian Benteke
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Wilfried Zaha
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Andros Townsend
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
24 Gary Cahill
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Martin Kelly
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Jordan Ayew
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 James McCarthy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Patrick van Aanholt
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Michy Batshuayi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Jack Butland
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Jeff Schlupp
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Selhurst Park
  • ,
  • London

Match Commentary

47' Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47' Foul by Rodrigo (Manchester City).
46' João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Match Stats

CRY
MNC

Possession

28% 72%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (2)
5 (0)
CRY MNC
6 Fouls 5
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 33 +45 77
2 Manchester United 33 +29 67
3 Leicester City 34 +22 63
4 Chelsea 33 +20 58
5 West Ham United 33 +10 55
6 Liverpool 33 +16 54
7 Tottenham Hotspur 33 +18 53
8 Everton 32 +4 52
9 Leeds United 33 0 47
10 Arsenal 33 +7 46
11 Aston Villa 32 +9 45
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 -13 41
13 Crystal Palace 32 -20 38
14 Southampton 33 -18 37
15 Burnley 33 -15 36
16 Newcastle United 33 -18 36
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 33 -6 34
18 Fulham 33 -18 27
19 West Bromwich Albion 33 -34 25
20 Sheffield United 33 -38 17