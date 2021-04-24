  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 35
    • Timo Werner Yellow Card
  • 42
    • Andreas Christensen Yellow Card
  • 43
    • Timo Werner Goal
  • HT
    • First Half ends, West Ham United 0, Chelsea 1.
West Ham United Logo West Ham United WHU Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
WHU
3-4-1-2
CHE
3-4-2-1
WHU
3-4-1-2
  • 1Fabianski
  • 23Diop
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 4Balbuena
  • 24Fredericks
  • 28Soucek
  • 16Noble
  • 5Coufal
  • 18Fornals
  • 11Lingard
  • 20Bowen
No. Name
1 Lukasz Fabianski
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Angelo Ogbonna
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Fabián Balbuena
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Tomas Soucek
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Pablo Fornals
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Ryan Fredericks
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Vladimir Coufal
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Jesse Lingard
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
31 Ben Johnson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Darren Randolph
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Andriy Yarmolenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Manuel Lanzini
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Saïd Benrahma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Nathan Trott
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
54 Conor Coventry
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Frederik Alves
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45 Ademipo Odubeko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: London Stadium
  • ,
  • London

Match Commentary

48' Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).
48' Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45' Second Half begins West Ham United 0, Chelsea 1.

Match Stats

WHU
CHE

Possession

41% 59%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (0)
6 (3)
WHU CHE
5 Fouls 7
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 2
4 Corner Kicks 1
3 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 33 +45 77
2 Manchester United 32 +29 66
3 Leicester City 32 +21 59
4 Chelsea 32 +19 55
5 West Ham United 32 +11 55
6 Liverpool 33 +16 54
7 Tottenham Hotspur 33 +18 53
8 Everton 32 +4 52
9 Arsenal 33 +7 46
10 Leeds United 32 0 46
11 Aston Villa 31 +9 44
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 -9 41
13 Crystal Palace 31 -19 38
14 Southampton 32 -18 36
15 Newcastle United 33 -18 36
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 32 -5 34
17 Burnley 32 -19 33
18 Fulham 33 -18 27
19 West Bromwich Albion 32 -34 24
20 Sheffield United 32 -39 14