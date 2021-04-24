West Ham United WHU
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
35
-
Timo Werner Yellow Card
-
-
42
-
Andreas Christensen Yellow Card
-
-
43
-
Timo Werner Goal
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, West Ham United 0, Chelsea 1.
-
3-4-1-2
- Fabianski
- Diop
- Ogbonna
- Balbuena
- Fredericks
- Soucek
- Noble
- Coufal
- Fornals
- Lingard
- Bowen
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
23 Issa Diop
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Tomas Soucek
Goals 0
|
16 Mark Noble
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Ben Johnson
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Nathan Trott
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- Christensen
- Chilwell
- Jorginho
- Kanté
- Azpilicueta
- Pulisic
- Mount
- Werner
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 Andreas Christensen 42'
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner 35' 43'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: London Stadium
-
,
-
London
Match Commentary
|48'
|Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).
|48'
|Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|45'
|Second Half begins West Ham United 0, Chelsea 1.
Match Stats
WHU
CHE
Possession
41% 59%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (0)
6 (3)
|WHU
|CHE
|5
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|3
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|33
|+45
|77
|2
|Manchester United
|32
|+29
|66
|3
|Leicester City
|32
|+21
|59
|4
|Chelsea
|32
|+19
|55
|5
|West Ham United
|32
|+11
|55
|6
|Liverpool
|33
|+16
|54
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|33
|+18
|53
|8
|Everton
|32
|+4
|52
|9
|Arsenal
|33
|+7
|46
|10
|Leeds United
|32
|0
|46
|11
|Aston Villa
|31
|+9
|44
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|32
|-9
|41
|13
|Crystal Palace
|31
|-19
|38
|14
|Southampton
|32
|-18
|36
|15
|Newcastle United
|33
|-18
|36
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|32
|-5
|34
|17
|Burnley
|32
|-19
|33
|18
|Fulham
|33
|-18
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|32
|-34
|24
|20
|Sheffield United
|32
|-39
|14
