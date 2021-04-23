-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
38
-
Thomas Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
55
-
Allan Yellow Card
-
-
62
-
Mason Holgate Yellow Card
-
-
66
-
On: Fabian Delph|Off: André Gomes
-
- Leno
- Xhaka
- Marí
- Holding
- Chambers
- Ceballos
- Thomas
- Pépé
- Smith Rowe
- Saka
- Nketiah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
22 Pablo Marí
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Thomas 38'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
33 Mat Ryan
Saves 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Pickford
- Digne
- Holgate
- Godfrey
- Coleman
- GomesOn: Fabian Delph | Off: André Gomes
- Allan
- Rodríguez
- Sigurdsson
- Calvert-Lewin
- Richarlison
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
4 Mason Holgate 62'
Goals 0
|
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
|
12 Lucas Digne
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Allan 55'
Goals 0
|
21 André Gomes
Goals 0
66' 8 Fabian Delph
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
11 Joshua King
Goals 0
|
20 Bernard
Goals 0
|
17 Alex Iwobi
Goals 0
|
33 Robin Olsen
Saves 0
|
13 Yerry Mina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Tom Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
-
London
Match Commentary
|67'
|Offside, Arsenal. Bukayo Saka tries a through ball, but Rob Holding is caught offside.
|66'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
|66'
|Attempt saved. Dani Ceballos (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARS
|EVE
|10
|Fouls
|9
|1
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|6
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|33
|+45
|77
|2
|Manchester United
|32
|+29
|66
|3
|Leicester City
|32
|+21
|59
|4
|Chelsea
|32
|+19
|55
|5
|West Ham United
|32
|+11
|55
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|33
|+18
|53
|7
|Liverpool
|32
|+16
|53
|8
|Everton
|31
|+3
|49
|9
|Arsenal
|32
|+8
|46
|10
|Leeds United
|32
|0
|46
|11
|Aston Villa
|31
|+9
|44
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|32
|-9
|41
|13
|Crystal Palace
|31
|-19
|38
|14
|Southampton
|32
|-18
|36
|15
|Newcastle United
|32
|-18
|35
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|32
|-5
|34
|17
|Burnley
|32
|-19
|33
|18
|Fulham
|33
|-18
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|32
|-34
|24
|20
|Sheffield United
|32
|-39
|14
