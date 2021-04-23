  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 38
    • Thomas Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 55
    • Allan Yellow Card
  • 62
    • Mason Holgate Yellow Card
  • 66
    • On: Fabian Delph|Off: André Gomes
Arsenal Logo Arsenal ARS Everton EVE Everton Logo
ARS
4-2-3-1
EVE
4-3-3
ARS
4-2-3-1
  • 1Leno
  • 34Xhaka
  • 22Marí
  • 16Holding
  • 21Chambers
  • 8Ceballos
  • 18Thomas
  • 19Pépé
  • 32Smith Rowe
  • 7Saka
  • 30Nketiah
No. Name
1 Bernd Leno
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Pablo Marí
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Calum Chambers
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Emile Smith Rowe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Dani Ceballos
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Thomas  38'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Edward Nketiah
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
17 Cédric Soares
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Mat Ryan
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Willian
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Héctor Bellerín
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Mohamed Elneny
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Martin Ødegaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Gabriel Martinelli
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
  • ,
  • London

Match Commentary

67' Offside, Arsenal. Bukayo Saka tries a through ball, but Rob Holding is caught offside.
66' Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
66' Attempt saved. Dani Ceballos (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.

Match Stats

ARS
EVE

Possession

56% 44%

Shots (on Goal)

10 (2)
8 (1)
ARS EVE
10 Fouls 9
1 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 1
6 Corner Kicks 3
1 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 33 +45 77
2 Manchester United 32 +29 66
3 Leicester City 32 +21 59
4 Chelsea 32 +19 55
5 West Ham United 32 +11 55
6 Tottenham Hotspur 33 +18 53
7 Liverpool 32 +16 53
8 Everton 31 +3 49
9 Arsenal 32 +8 46
10 Leeds United 32 0 46
11 Aston Villa 31 +9 44
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 -9 41
13 Crystal Palace 31 -19 38
14 Southampton 32 -18 36
15 Newcastle United 32 -18 35
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 32 -5 34
17 Burnley 32 -19 33
18 Fulham 33 -18 27
19 West Bromwich Albion 32 -34 24
20 Sheffield United 32 -39 14