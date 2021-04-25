Leeds United LEE
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-1-4-1
- Meslier
- Alioski
- Struijk
- Llorente
- Ayling
- Phillips
- Harrison
- Roberts
- Dallas
- Costa
- Bamford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Hélder Costa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Kiko Casilla
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Henderson
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- James
- Greenwood
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Elland Road
-
,
-
Leeds
Match Commentary
|28'
|Offside, Leeds United. Jack Harrison tries a through ball, but Ezgjan Alioski is caught offside.
|24'
|Foul by Diego Llorente (Leeds United).
|24'
|Daniel James (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
LEE
MAN
Possession
47% 53%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (0)
4 (1)
|LEE
|MAN
|4
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|33
|+45
|77
|2
|Manchester United
|32
|+29
|66
|3
|Leicester City
|32
|+21
|59
|4
|Chelsea
|33
|+20
|58
|5
|West Ham United
|33
|+10
|55
|6
|Liverpool
|33
|+16
|54
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|33
|+18
|53
|8
|Everton
|32
|+4
|52
|9
|Arsenal
|33
|+7
|46
|10
|Leeds United
|32
|0
|46
|11
|Aston Villa
|31
|+9
|44
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|33
|-13
|41
|13
|Crystal Palace
|31
|-19
|38
|14
|Burnley
|33
|-15
|36
|15
|Southampton
|32
|-18
|36
|16
|Newcastle United
|33
|-18
|36
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|33
|-6
|34
|18
|Fulham
|33
|-18
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|32
|-34
|24
|20
|Sheffield United
|33
|-38
|17
Premier League News
Wood scores 3 as Burnley thump Wolves
Kiwi striker Chris Wood scores a first-half hat trick as Burnley edge towards safety with a 4-0 win vs. Wolves.
Leeds CEO on Man Utd, Super League teams: 'Playground bullies'
The Premier League's big six have been branded "playground bullies" by Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear.
Wood hat-trick leads Burnley rout of Wolves
Striker Chris Wood scored a first-half hat-trick as Burnley cruised to a 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and eased their Premier
Werner gives Chelsea top 4 boost vs. West Ham
Chelsea take down West Ham 1-0 to strengthen their grip on a Champions League spot.
Sheffield United punish wasteful Brighton
Sheffield United earn their first win since Chris Wilder's dismissal by beating Brighton 1-0.
English football to undertake three-day social media boycott over online abuse
English football, including clubs in the Premier League and Women's Super League, will undertake a three-day social media boycott next week.