  • KO
    • First Half begins.
Leeds United Logo Leeds United LEE Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
Tap an icon to see more
LEE
4-1-4-1
MAN
4-2-3-1
LEE
4-1-4-1
  • 1Meslier
  • 10Alioski
  • 21Struijk
  • 14Llorente
  • 2Ayling
  • 23Phillips
  • 22Harrison
  • 11Roberts
  • 15Dallas
  • 17Costa
  • 9Bamford
No. Name
1 Illan Meslier
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Pascal Struijk
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Diego Llorente
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Kalvin Phillips
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Ezgjan Alioski
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Luke Ayling
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Tyler Roberts
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Stuart Dallas
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Jack Harrison
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Hélder Costa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Patrick Bamford
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
19 Pablo Hernández
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Kiko Casilla
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Gaetano Berardi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
43 Mateusz Klich
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Robin Koch
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Ian Carlo Poveda-Ocampo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
46 Jamie Shackleton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
38 Crysencio Summerville
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
42 Sam Greenwood
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Elland Road
  • ,
  • Leeds

Match Commentary

28' Offside, Leeds United. Jack Harrison tries a through ball, but Ezgjan Alioski is caught offside.
24' Foul by Diego Llorente (Leeds United).
24' Daniel James (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Match Stats

LEE
MAN

Possession

47% 53%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (0)
4 (1)
LEE MAN
4 Fouls 4
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 0
1 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 33 +45 77
2 Manchester United 32 +29 66
3 Leicester City 32 +21 59
4 Chelsea 33 +20 58
5 West Ham United 33 +10 55
6 Liverpool 33 +16 54
7 Tottenham Hotspur 33 +18 53
8 Everton 32 +4 52
9 Arsenal 33 +7 46
10 Leeds United 32 0 46
11 Aston Villa 31 +9 44
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 -13 41
13 Crystal Palace 31 -19 38
14 Burnley 33 -15 36
15 Southampton 32 -18 36
16 Newcastle United 33 -18 36
17 Brighton & Hove Albion 33 -6 34
18 Fulham 33 -18 27
19 West Bromwich Albion 32 -34 24
20 Sheffield United 33 -38 17