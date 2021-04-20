Chelsea CHE
Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
3-4-3
- Arrizabalaga
- Rüdiger
- Zouma
- Christensen
- Alonso
- Mount
- Jorginho
- James
- Pulisic
- Havertz
- Ziyech
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Emerson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-1-4-2
- Sanchez
- White
- Webster
- Dunk
- Bissouma
- Burn
- Mac Allister
- Gross
- Veltman
- Welbeck
- Trossard
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Pascal Gross
Goals 0
|
33 Dan Burn
Goals 0
|
34 Joël Veltman
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
|
23 Jason Steele
Saves 0
|
24 Davy Propper
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Andi Zeqiri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Jakub Moder
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Match Commentary
|-
|First Half begins.
|-
|Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match Stats
CHE
BHA
Possession
63% 37%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
0 (0)
|CHE
|BHA
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|32
|+44
|74
|2
|Manchester United
|32
|+29
|66
|3
|Leicester City
|31
|+18
|56
|4
|West Ham United
|32
|+11
|55
|5
|Chelsea
|31
|+19
|54
|6
|Liverpool
|32
|+16
|53
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|32
|+17
|50
|8
|Everton
|31
|+3
|49
|9
|Arsenal
|32
|+8
|46
|10
|Leeds United
|32
|0
|46
|11
|Aston Villa
|30
|+10
|44
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|32
|-9
|41
|13
|Crystal Palace
|31
|-19
|38
|14
|Southampton
|31
|-17
|36
|15
|Newcastle United
|32
|-18
|35
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|31
|-5
|33
|17
|Burnley
|32
|-19
|33
|18
|Fulham
|33
|-18
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|31
|-31
|24
|20
|Sheffield United
|32
|-39
|14
Premier League News
Woodward out as Manchester United executive vice-chairman
Ed Woodward is out as executive vice-chairman at Manchester United, sources have confirmed to ESPN.
Ogden: After Chelsea, Super League will tumble down quickly
ESPN FC's Mark Ogden reports on what led clubs to begin abandoning the Super League project.
Sources: Chelsea, Man City to ask out of Super League in shock reversal
Chelsea and Manchester City have decided to begin the process of pulling out of the proposed European Super League, sources confirmed to ESPN.
Why the Super League's plans are already crumbling
Mark Ogden says the huge opposition to the Super League will prevent it going ahead in its current state.
Guardiola critical of Super League proposal: 'It is not fair'
Pep Guardiola has criticised the plan to create a European Super League by insisting the competition "is not a sport."
Guardiola says Super League proposals are 'not sport'
Man City manager Pep Guardiola believes the format of the European Super League goes against basic sporting integrity.