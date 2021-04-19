Manchester United MAN
Burnley BUR
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
26
-
Aaron Wan-Bissaka Yellow Card
-
4-2-3-1
- Henderson
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- Pogba
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Rashford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 26'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-5-1
- Peacock-Farrell
- Taylor
- Mee
- Tarkowski
- Lowton
- McNeil
- Cork
- Westwood
- Brownhill
- Gudmundsson
- Wood
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
6 Ben Mee
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Erik Pieters
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Matej Vydra
Goals 0
|
25 Will Norris
Saves 0
|
34 Jimmy Dunne
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
Match Commentary
|33'
|Offside, Manchester United. Harry Maguire tries a through ball, but Mason Greenwood is caught offside.
|31'
|Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew Lowton.
|30'
|Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross following a corner.
Match Stats
MAN
BUR
Possession
73% 27%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (2)
2 (1)
|MAN
|BUR
|1
|Fouls
|5
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|32
|+44
|74
|2
|Manchester United
|31
|+27
|63
|3
|Leicester City
|31
|+18
|56
|4
|West Ham United
|32
|+11
|55
|5
|Chelsea
|31
|+19
|54
|6
|Liverpool
|31
|+16
|52
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|32
|+17
|50
|8
|Everton
|31
|+3
|49
|9
|Arsenal
|32
|+8
|46
|10
|Leeds United
|31
|0
|45
|11
|Aston Villa
|30
|+10
|44
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|32
|-9
|41
|13
|Crystal Palace
|31
|-19
|38
|14
|Southampton
|31
|-17
|36
|15
|Newcastle United
|32
|-18
|35
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|31
|-5
|33
|17
|Burnley
|31
|-17
|33
|18
|Fulham
|33
|-18
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|31
|-31
|24
|20
|Sheffield United
|32
|-39
|14
Premier League News
Arsenal struggle as Bellerin, Gabriel get 4/10 but Nketiah saves the day
Arsenal needed an injury time equaliser to salvage a point against Fulham but they were poor before then.
Arsenal edge Fulham closer to relegation after last-gasp Nketiah equaliser
Arsenal scored a last-gasp equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Man United, Liverpool among clubs in $6 billion European Super League talks - sources
Fifteen of Europe's biggest clubs are in talks to launch a European Super League with a $6 billion fund backing the project, sources told ESPN.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Paul Pogba's new documentary: 'I don't see a problem with it'
Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba will not be affected by the added spotlight of an Amazon Prime documentary on his life.
Sheffield United officially relegated after loss to Wolves
Willian José is the hero for Wolverhampton in a 1-0 win over relegated Sheffield United in the Premier League.
Sheffield United relegated from Premier League after Wolves loss
Sheffield United's relegation from the Premier League was sealed when they lost 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.