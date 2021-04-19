Arsenal ARS
Fulham FUL
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-2-3-1
- Ryan
- Xhaka
- Gabriel
- Holding
- Bellerín
- Ceballos
- Elneny
- Martinelli
- Smith Rowe
- Saka
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
33 Mat Ryan
Saves 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
22 Pablo Marí
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
18 Thomas
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Areola
- Robinson
- Adarabioyo
- Andersen
- Aina
- Lookman
- Lemina
- Zambo Anguissa
- Cavaleiro
- De Cordova-Reid
- Maja
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Ola Aina
Goals 0
|
18 Mario Lemina
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Josh Maja
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Fabri
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Joe Bryan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Josh Onomah
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|2'
|Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
|-
|First Half begins.
|-
|Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match Stats
ARS
FUL
Possession
100% 0%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (0)
0 (0)
|ARS
|FUL
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|32
|+44
|74
|2
|Manchester United
|31
|+27
|63
|3
|Leicester City
|31
|+18
|56
|4
|West Ham United
|32
|+11
|55
|5
|Chelsea
|31
|+19
|54
|6
|Liverpool
|31
|+16
|52
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|32
|+17
|50
|8
|Everton
|31
|+3
|49
|9
|Arsenal
|31
|+8
|45
|10
|Leeds United
|31
|0
|45
|11
|Aston Villa
|30
|+10
|44
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|32
|-9
|41
|13
|Crystal Palace
|31
|-19
|38
|14
|Southampton
|31
|-17
|36
|15
|Newcastle United
|32
|-18
|35
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|31
|-5
|33
|17
|Burnley
|31
|-17
|33
|18
|Fulham
|32
|-18
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|31
|-31
|24
|20
|Sheffield United
|32
|-39
|14
