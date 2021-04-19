-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
25
-
Stuart Dallas Yellow Card
-
-
31
-
Sadio Mané Goal
-
-
37
-
Ezgjan Alioski Yellow Card
-
-
39
-
Roberto Firmino Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
67
-
On: Ian Carlo Poveda-Ocampo|Off: Hélder Costa
-
-
71
-
On: Mohamed Salah|Off: Sadio Mané
-
- Meslier
- Alioski
- Struijk
- Llorente
- Ayling
- Phillips
- Harrison
- Roberts
- Dallas
- CostaOn: Ian Carlo Poveda-Ocampo | Off: Hélder Costa
- Bamford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Ezgjan Alioski 37'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Stuart Dallas 25'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Hélder Costa
Goals 0
67' 7 Ian Carlo Poveda-Ocampo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Kiko Casilla
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Joe Gelhardt
Goals 0
|
24 Leif Davis
Goals 0
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Kabak
- Fabinho
- Alexander-Arnold
- Milner
- Wijnaldum
- Thiago
- ManéOn: Mohamed Salah | Off: Sadio Mané
- Firmino
- Diogo Jota
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 3
|
19 Ozan Kabak
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
9 Roberto Firmino 39'
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané 31'
Goals 1
71' 11 Mohamed Salah
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Elland Road
-
,
Match Commentary
|71'
|Substitution, Liverpool. Mohamed Salah replaces Sadio Mané.
|71'
|Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|71'
|Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|LEE
|LIV
|5
|Fouls
|11
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|4
|8
|Corner Kicks
|6
|4
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|32
|+44
|74
|2
|Manchester United
|32
|+29
|66
|3
|Leicester City
|31
|+18
|56
|4
|West Ham United
|32
|+11
|55
|5
|Chelsea
|31
|+19
|54
|6
|Liverpool
|31
|+16
|52
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|32
|+17
|50
|8
|Everton
|31
|+3
|49
|9
|Arsenal
|32
|+8
|46
|10
|Leeds United
|31
|0
|45
|11
|Aston Villa
|30
|+10
|44
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|32
|-9
|41
|13
|Crystal Palace
|31
|-19
|38
|14
|Southampton
|31
|-17
|36
|15
|Newcastle United
|32
|-18
|35
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|31
|-5
|33
|17
|Burnley
|32
|-19
|33
|18
|Fulham
|33
|-18
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|31
|-31
|24
|20
|Sheffield United
|32
|-39
|14
