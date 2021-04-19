  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 25
    • Stuart Dallas Yellow Card
  • 31
    • Sadio Mané Goal
  • 37
    • Ezgjan Alioski Yellow Card
  • 39
    • Roberto Firmino Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 67
    • On: Ian Carlo Poveda-Ocampo|Off: Hélder Costa
  • 71
    • On: Mohamed Salah|Off: Sadio Mané
Leeds United Logo Leeds United LEE Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
LEE
4-1-4-1
LIV
4-3-3
LEE
4-1-4-1
  • 1Meslier
  • 10Alioski
  • 21Struijk
  • 14Llorente
  • 2Ayling
  • 23Phillips
  • 22Harrison
  • 11Roberts
  • 15Dallas
  • 17Costa
  • 9Bamford
No. Name
1 Illan Meslier
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Pascal Struijk
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Diego Llorente
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Kalvin Phillips
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Ezgjan Alioski  37'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Luke Ayling
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Tyler Roberts
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Stuart Dallas  25'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Jack Harrison
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Hélder Costa
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
67' 7  Ian Carlo Poveda-Ocampo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Patrick Bamford
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
19 Pablo Hernández
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Kiko Casilla
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Gaetano Berardi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
43 Mateusz Klich
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Robin Koch
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
46 Jamie Shackleton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Joe Gelhardt
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Leif Davis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Elland Road
  • ,

Match Commentary

71' Substitution, Liverpool. Mohamed Salah replaces Sadio Mané.
71' Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71' Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).

Match Stats

LEE
LIV

Possession

58% 42%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (3)
12 (5)
LEE LIV
5 Fouls 11
2 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 4
8 Corner Kicks 6
4 Saves 3
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 32 +44 74
2 Manchester United 32 +29 66
3 Leicester City 31 +18 56
4 West Ham United 32 +11 55
5 Chelsea 31 +19 54
6 Liverpool 31 +16 52
7 Tottenham Hotspur 32 +17 50
8 Everton 31 +3 49
9 Arsenal 32 +8 46
10 Leeds United 31 0 45
11 Aston Villa 30 +10 44
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 -9 41
13 Crystal Palace 31 -19 38
14 Southampton 31 -17 36
15 Newcastle United 32 -18 35
16 Brighton & Hove Albion 31 -5 33
17 Burnley 32 -19 33
18 Fulham 33 -18 27
19 West Bromwich Albion 31 -31 24
20 Sheffield United 32 -39 14